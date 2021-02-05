पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुजरात में राज्यसभा उपचुनाव:भाजपा ने रामभाई मोकारिया और दिनेश प्रजापति को बनाया प्रत्याशी, एक मार्च को वोटिंग होगी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अहमद पटेल और अभय भारद्वाज के निधन से खाली हुई है सीट

भाजपा ने गुजरात में राज्यसभा की दो सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव के लिए दिनेश भाई जेमल भाई प्रजापति और राम भाई मोकारिया को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। राज्य की दोनों सीटें कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अहमद पटेल और भाजपा के अभय भारद्वाज के निधन के बाद खाली हुई हैं। इन सीटों के लिए एक मार्च को मतदान होगा। दोनों गुरुवार को नामांकन कर सकते हैं।

आयोग के फैसले का कांग्रेस ने किया विरोध
कांग्रेस ने दो अलग-अलग चुनाव कराने पर निर्वाचन आयोग के फैसले को चुनौती देने का फैसला किया है क्योंकि उसने दावा किया है कि इससे भाजपा को दोनों खाली सीटों को जीतने में मदद मिलेगी।

नामांकन दाखिल करने की आखिरी तारीख 18 फरवरी है। नामांकन की जांच 19 फरवरी को होगी, जबकि 22 फरवरी तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकते हैं। 1 मार्च को सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक मतदान होगा। मतगणना उसी दिन शाम 5 बजे से होगी। पूरी चुनाव प्रक्रिया 3 मार्च तक पूरी हो जाएगी।

ब्राह्मण समुदाय से आते हैं रामभाई मोकारिया
रामभाई मोकारिया मारुति कोरियर्स के संस्थापक सीएमडी हैं और राजकोट में भाजपा के पुराने कार्यकर्ता रहे हैं।​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​रामभाई 1974 से अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के सदस्य थे और बाद में 1978 में जनसंघ में शामिल हो गए। तब से वह भाजपा के साथ हैं। मोकारिया ब्राह्मण समुदाय से हैं।

पिछड़ा समुदाय से आते हैं दिनेश
उत्तरी गुजरात के बनासकांठा के रहने वाले दिनेश प्रजापति अन्य पिछड़ा समुदाय से हैं। वह भाजपा बक्शीपंच मोर्चा के प्रमुख हैं। वह गुजरात राज्य सड़क परिवहन निगम के पूर्व निदेशक हैं। वह भाजपा बनासकांठा के जिला महासचिव भी रह चुके हैं।

25 नवंबर को अहमद पटेल का हुआ था निधन
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अहमद पटेल का पिछले साल 25 नवंबर को निधन हाे गया था। वे 2017 के चुनाव में राज्यसभा के लिए चुने गए थे। उनका कार्यकाल अगस्त 2023 तक था। वे पांच बार राज्यसभा का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुके थे। वहीं भाजपा के अभय भारद्वाज का निधन एक दिसंबर को हुआ था। भारद्वाज की सीट का कार्यकाल भी जून 2026 में खत्म हो रहा है।

भाजपा का दावा मजबूत
गुजरात में भाजपा के 111 विधायक हैं, वहीं कांग्रेस के 65 विधायक हैं। राज्यसभा चुनाव जीतने के लिए 50 फीसदी वोट या 88 वोट जरूरी हैं। पिछले साल भाजपा ने अमित शाह और स्मृति ईरानी द्वारा खाली की गईं सीटों पर भी इसी तरह जीत हासिल की थी। 2019 में एक सीट पर विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने जीत दर्ज की थी। निर्दलीय और अन्य दलों की मदद से भाजपा का दोनों सीटों पर जीतना लगभग तय है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें