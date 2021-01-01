पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 | BJP Alliance With AIADMK, PM Modi, JP Nadda, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, Amit Shah

जेपी नड्‌डा का ऐलान:तमिलनाडु में अन्नाद्रमुक के साथ विधानसभा चुनाव में उतरेगी भाजपा; लोकसभा चुनाव भी साथ लड़े थे

चेन्नई11 मिनट पहले
तमिलनाडु में इसी साल विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं। 2019 में हुए लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा को यहां एक भी सीट नहीं मिली थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
तमिलनाडु में भाजपा अन्नाद्रमुक (AIADMK) के साथ मिलकर विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ेगी। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा ने शनिवार को इसका ऐलान किया। हालांकि, दोनों पार्टियों के बीच सीटों के बंटवारे पर फिलहाल फैसला नहीं हुआ है। पिछले हफ्ते ही राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री इडापड्‌डी के पलानीस्वामी ने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की थी। इसके बाद से ही विधानसभा में गठबंधन की अटकलें लगाई जा रही थी।

लोकसभा चुनाव में 22 सीटों पर लड़ी थी अन्नाद्रमुक
इससे पहले दोनों पार्टियों ने 2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव भी साथ लड़ा था। तब अन्नाद्रमुक ने 22, PMK ने 7, भाजपा ने 5, DMDK ने 4 और TMC (M) ने एक सीट पर चुनाव लड़ा था। राज्य में सरकार चला रही अन्नाद्रमुक सिर्फ एक सीट पर जीत दर्ज कर सकी थी। भाजपा तो खाता भी नहीं खोल सकी थी।

2016 में अन्नाद्रमुक को 134 सीटें मिली थीं
2016 में अन्नाद्रमुक ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता के नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़ा था। तब अन्नाद्रमुक को 232 सीटों में से 134 पर जीत हासिल हुई थी। द्रमुक (DMK) को 89, कांग्रेस को 8 और IUML को एक सीट पर जीत हासिल हुई थी।

