नीतीशे कुमार, सीटें कम पर कद बरकरार:भाजपा ने कहा- बेशक नीतीश ही बिहार के सीएम होंगे, ये चुनाव से पहले ही तय हो गया था

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो बिहार की है। मंगलवार को विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों में जैसे ही NDA को बढ़त मिलना शुरू हुई तो पटना में मौजूद जदयू समर्थक उत्साहित दिखाई दिए।-

बिहार में NDA को 125 का बहुमत हासिल हो गया है। सबसे ज्यादा फायदा भाजपा को हुआ। उसे 74 सीटें मिलीं यानी पिछली बार के मुकाबले 21 सीटें ज्यादा। अब तक छोटे भाई की भूमिका निभा रही भाजपा बड़े भाई के रोल में आ गई। इधर, नीतीश की सत्ता तो बच गई, लेकिन जदयू की 28 सीटें घटीं और वो 43 सीटों पर आ गई।

कयास लगाए जाने लगे कि सीटें घटने का असर नीतीश के रुतबे पर पड़ेगा। हालांकि, बुधवार को भाजपा ने साफ कर दिया कि बिहार के सीएम तो नीतीश कुमार ही होंगे। सुशील मोदी ने कहा कि इसमें कोई भ्रम नहीं है। नीतीश सीएम होंगे, यह फैसला चुनाव से पहले ही ले लिया गया था और यही कायम रहेगा।

सबसे बड़ा फायदा भाजपा को, सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान जदयू को

पार्टीसीटें (फायदा/नुकसान)
भाजपा74 (+21)
जदयू43 (-28)
हम4 (+3)
VIP4 (+4)
कुल NDA125
राजद75 (-5)
कांग्रेस19 (-8)
भाकपा (माले)12 (+9)
भाकपा2 (+2)
माकपा2 (+2)
कुल महागठबंधन110
अन्य8

कैबिनेट मीटिंग में नजर आई मोदी की खुशी

बिहार के नतीजों के अगले ही दिन यानी बुधवार को कैबिनेट की मीटिंग हुई और मोदी इसमें बेहद खुश नजर आए। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई को एक सूत्र ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री ने जीत पर मंत्रियों को बधाई दी और वो बेहद खुश नजर आ रहे थे। सूत्र ने कहा कि क्या मोदी को खुश नहीं होना चाहिए? उनके पास खुश होने की सारी वजहें हैं।

दिग्विजय बोले- तेजस्वी को आशीर्वाद दीजिए नीतीश कुमार

सत्ता NDA को मिली है, पर बिहार में सबसे बड़ा दल बना है राजद। राजद को 75 सीटें मिलीं। उसके नेतृत्व वाले महागठबंधन को 110 सीटें मिलीं। इस आंकड़े को ध्यान में रखते हुए कांग्रेस नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने बुधवार को 3 ट्वीट किए। इसमें उन्होंने नीतीश को हुए नुकसान के जरिए भाजपा पर निशाना साधा।

उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा और संघ अमरबेल की तरह हैं, जिस पेड़ पर लिपट जाते हैं, वो सूख जाता है। दिग्विजय ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार जी संघ और भाजपा की विचारधारा छोड़कर तेजस्वी को आशीर्वाद दीजिए।

राजद-कांग्रेस ने EC से की थी नीतीश की शिकायत

मंगलवार को वोटों की गिनती के दौरान आ रहे रुझानों में तो राजद NDA को बराबरी पर रोकता दिख रहा था। तेजस्वी ने भी घर से फरमान भिजवा दिया था कि सभी कार्यकर्ता और पोलिंग एजेंट गिनती पूरी होने तक काउंटिंग हॉल में बने रहें। राजद ने दावा किया था कि बिहार ने बदलाव कर दिया है और महागठबंधन की ही सरकार बनेगी।

हालांकि, रात तक तस्वीर बदली और NDA का पलड़ा भारी हो गया। इस बीच राजद और कांग्रेस ने नीतीश पर वोटिंग को प्रभावित करने का आरोप लगाया और शिकायत करने चुनाव आयोग भी पहुंच गए।

2015 में साथ लड़े थे राजद और जदयू

2015 के चुनाव में राजद, जदयू और कांग्रेस ने साथ मिलकर महागठबंधन बनाया था। इस गठबंधन को 178 सीटें मिली थीं, लेकिन डेढ़ साल बाद ही नीतीश महागठबंधन से अलग होकर एनडीए में चले गए। इस चुनाव में एनडीए में भाजपा, VIP और हम (सेक्युलर) के साथ जदयू भी है। वहीं, पिछले चुनाव में एनडीए का हिस्सा रही रालोसपा और लोजपा के साथ है।

