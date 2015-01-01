पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बंगाल विजय की रणनीति:भाजपा ने पश्चिम बंगाल में केंद्रीय मंत्रियों की फौज उतारी, हर एक के हिस्से में 6-7 लोकसभा क्षेत्र

कोलकाता17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा धीरे-धीरे पश्चिम बंगाल में मुख्य विपक्षी दल बन गई है। 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में 42 में से 18 सीटें जीतकर पार्टी सत्तारूढ़ तृणमूल कांग्रेस के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती बनकर उभरी थी। -फाइल फोटो

बिहार जीतने के बाद भाजपा बंगाल विजय के अभियान में जुट गई है। यहां 2021 में विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं। अब तक भाजपा पश्चिम बंगाल की सत्ता के करीब भी नहीं पहुंच पाई है। यही वजह है कि इस बार उसने चुनाव से पहले केंद्रीय मंत्रियों, एक डिप्टी CM और नेशनल लेवल के नेताओं को जमीन पर उतार दिया है। हर एक के जिम्मे छह से सात लोकसभा क्षेत्र हैं।

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह 19 और 20 दिसंबर को राज्य के दौरे पर जाएंगे। पार्टी के सूत्रों ने गुरुवार को बताया कि गृह मंत्री के बाद केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र शेखावत, संजीव बालियान, प्रह्लाद पटेल, अर्जुन मुंडा और मनसुख मंडाविया अगले कुछ दिनों में राज्य का दौरा करेंगे। इससे पहले भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा दो दिन के लिए बंगाल गए थे।

भाजपा देख रही जीत की संभावनाएं

सूत्रों ने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य और मध्य प्रदेश के कैबिनेट मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा को भी पश्चिम बंगाल में जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रह्लाद पटेल ने भी इसकी पुष्टि की कि उन्हें नॉर्थ बंगाल में पार्टी की चुनावी तैयारियों का जिम्मा दिया गया है। इससे साफ है कि पार्टी इस बार अपने लिए अच्छा मौका देख रही है और चुनाव जीतने के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहती।

ये सभी नेता 19 दिसंबर को अमित शाह की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली एक बैठक में हिस्सा लेंगे। बुधवार को विधायक पद से इस्तीफा देने वाले तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी शाह की मौजूदगी में भाजपा जॉइन कर सकते हैं। पार्टी ने अपने पदाधिकारियों को पांच अलग-अलग जोन से फीडबैक लेने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। 2019 के चुनाव में भाजपा 42 लोकसभा सीटों में से 18 जीतकर सत्ताधारी तृणमूल कांग्रेस के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती बनकर उभरी थी।

