BJP-TMC का ऑडियो वार:भाजपा बोली-नंदीग्राम में ममता ने पार्टी वर्कर को समर्थन के लिए फोन किया; तृणमूल ने मुकुल रॉय का टेप जारी कर चुनाव आयोग से सांठगांठ का आरोप लगाया

Massive! Mamata Banerjee calls Proloy Pal, BJP’s district Vice President in Nandigram and pleads for help!



Proloy tells her that he was humiliated in TMC and he along with this family cannot betray the BJP.



Pishi is definitely losing Nandigram and TMC Bengal...#AmarVoteBJPKe pic.twitter.com/EqKEwvsy3Z