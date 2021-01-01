पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • BJP's National Vice President Mukul Roy's Brother in law Joined TMC, Remained In BJP For Two Years

बंगाल में सियासी उठापटक जारी:भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष मुकुल रॉय के साले TMC में शामिल हुए, दो साल तक भाजपा में रहे

कोलकाताएक घंटा पहले
सृजन रॉय 2019 में TMC से अलग होकर भाजपा में शामिल हो गए थे। दो साल बाद उन्होंने घर वापसी की है। - Dainik Bhaskar
सृजन रॉय 2019 में TMC से अलग होकर भाजपा में शामिल हो गए थे। दो साल बाद उन्होंने घर वापसी की है।

पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा और तृणमूल में सियासी उठापटक का सिलसिला जारी है। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष मुकुल रॉय के साले सृजन रॉय बुधवार को तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) में शामिल हो गए। इससे पहले सृजन दो साल तक BJP के सदस्य थे।

सृजन बोले- भाजपा को समझ नहीं पाया, TMC मेरा घर
सृजन रॉय ने मीडिया से बातचीत में बताया, 'मैं 2019 में भाजपा में शामिल हुआ, लेकिन अब तक पार्टी को समझ ही नहीं पाया।' उन्होंने बंगाल में भाजपा के जीत के दावे पर कहा कि यह असलियत से कोसो दूर है। जब उनसे पूछा गया कि क्या इससे उनके मुकुल रॉय के साथ रिश्तों पर असर पड़ेगा, तो उन्होंने कहा कि राजनीति और रिश्तेदारी दोनों अलग चीजें हैं।

भाजपा की रथयात्रा रोकने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका
विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारियों के बीच भाजपा के प्रस्तावित रथ यात्रा के खिलाफ कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट में याचिका लगाई गई है। रमा प्रसाद सरकार ने बुधवार को याचिका दाखिल करते हुए हाईकोर्ट से रथयात्रा पर रोक लगाने के लिए निर्देश देने की मांग की है।

6 फरवरी को नड्‌डा दिखाएंगे हरी झंडी
पार्टी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा 6 फरवरी को नवद्वीप से रथयात्रा को हरी झंडी दिखाने वाले हैं। यह यात्राएं पांच खंडों में होंगी और राज्य के सभी 294 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से गुजरेंगी। यात्रा का समापन कोलकाता के ब्रिगेड मैदान में हो सकता है। इसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के शामिल होने की संभावना है।

47दिन में 11 TMC विधायकों ने भाजपा का हाथ थामा
बंगाल में पिछले 47 दिन में 11 TMC नेताओं ने भाजपा का हाथ थामा है। TMC छोड़कर भाजपा ज्वॉइन करने का सिलसिला 19 दिसंबर से तेज हुआ। जब शुभेंदु के साथ ही सांसद सुनील मंडल, पूर्व सांसद दशरथ तिर्की और 10 विधायकों ने भाजपा ज्वॉइन की थी।

