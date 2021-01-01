पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इजराइली दूतावास के बाहर धमाका:अमोनियम नाइट्रेट की मदद से किया गया था ब्लास्ट; CCTV फुटेज में दो संदिग्ध दिखे

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हमले के बाद इजराइली दूतावास के बाहर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
हमले के बाद इजराइली दूतावास के बाहर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है।

दिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास शुक्रवार को हुए ब्लास्ट मामले में जांच तेज हो गई है। फॉरेंसिंक टीम की जांच में सामने आया है कि ब्लास्ट के लिए अमोनियम नाइट्रेट का इस्तेमाल किया गया था। मौके से क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम को आधा जला हुआ गुलाबी रंग का दुपट्टा (scarf) और एक लिफाफा मिला है। इस पर 'टू दि एंबेस्डर' के साथ इजराइली दूतावास का पता लिखा है। फॉरेंसिक टीम अब फिंगर प्रिंट की जांच करने में जुट गई है।

कैब ड्राइवर खोलेगा दो संदिग्धों का राज
पुलिस ने घटनास्थल के पास लगे सीसीटीवी से दो संदिधों की पहचान भी की है। ये दोनों संदिग्ध एक कैब से उतरते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। पुलिस ने कैब ड्राइवर से पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। ड्राइवर की मदद से दोनों संदिग्धों का स्केच तैयार किया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने देर रात कई इलाकों में छापेमारी भी की है।

29वीं डिप्लोमेटिक एनिवर्सरी पर हुआ धमाका
दिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास शुक्रवार शाम करीब 5 बजे ब्लास्ट हुआ। दूतावास की इमारत से करीब 150 मीटर की दूरी पर हुए इस ब्लास्ट में कोई घायल नहीं हुआ, लेकिन आसपास खड़ी चार से पांच गाड़ियों को नुकसान पहुंचा। इजराइल ने इसे आतंकी हमला करार दिया है। ब्लास्ट को लेकर चिंता इसलिए भी बढ़ गई, क्योंकि शुक्रवार को ही भारत-इजराइल के कूटनीतिक रिश्तों की 29वीं सालगिरह थी।

भारत-इजराइल के विदेश मंत्रियों ने फोन पर बात की
ब्लास्ट को लेकर भारत और इजराइल के विदेश मंत्रियों ने फोन पर बात की। विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा कि मैंने इजराइल के विदेश मंत्री गाबी अश्केनाजी से बात की है। हमने इस घटना को बेहद गंभीरता से लिया है। दूतावास और वहां काम करने वाले डिप्लोमेट्स को पूरी सुरक्षा दी जा रही है। घटना की जांच की जा रही है और दोषियों को खोजने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी।

इसके बाद इजराइल के विदेश मंत्री गाबी अश्केनाजी का बयान आया कि भारत के विदेश मंत्री ने सभी इजराइली डिप्लोमेट की सुरक्षा का भरोसा दिलाया है। उन्होंने ब्लास्ट करने वालों को जल्द खोजने की बात भी कही है। मैंने उन्हें धन्यवाद दिया है। इस मामले में इजराइल पूरी मदद करने को तैयार है।

इजराइल के राजदूत बोले- भारत के साथ मिलकर जांच करेंगे
दोनों देशों के विदेश मंत्रियों की बातचीत के बाद भारत में इजराइल के राजदूत रॉन मलका का बयान आया। उन्होंने कहा, 'यह घटना दोनों देशों के बीच डिप्लोमेटिक संबंधों की 29वीं सालगिरह पर हुई है। हमलावरों और उनके मकसद का पता लगाने के लिए हम भारतीय अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं।'

ब्लास्ट की जगह से 1.7 किमी दूरी पर मौजूद थे VVIP
लुटियंस जोन में डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम रोड पर जिंदल हाउस के पास इजराइल दूतावास के पास जहां ब्लास्ट हुआ, वो जगह विजय चौक से करीब 1.7 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर है। जब ब्लास्ट हुआ, उस वक्त विजय चौक पर ही बीटिंग रिट्रीट चल रही थी, जिसमें राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री, रक्षा मंत्री समेत कई VVIP मौजूद थे।

देशभर में हाई अलर्ट
दिल्ली के अति सुरक्षित इलाके में हुए इस ब्लास्ट के बाद देशभर के 63 एयरपोर्ट्स पर हाई अलर्ट घोषित कर दिया गया है। CISF ने कहा, '63 एयरपोर्ट्स के साथ महत्वपूर्ण संस्थानों, सरकारी इमारतों की सुरक्षा को लेकर अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। दिल्ली मेट्रो की सुरक्षा भी बढ़ा दी गई है।' खुफिया विभाग और क्राइम ब्रांच के अफसरों समेत बम निरोधक दस्ता मौके पर मौजूद है। आसपास के इलाके को सील कर दिया है। दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने घटना की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

9 साल पहले भी इजराइल को निशाना बनाया गया था
इससे पहले फरवरी 2012 में भी इजराइली दूतावास की एक कार को निशाना बनाया गया था। भारत में इजराइल के राजदूत की कार में 13 फरवरी 2012 को ब्लास्ट किया गया था। इसमें राजदूत के ड्राइवर समेत 4 लोग घायल हुए थे। इजराइल ने ईरान पर इस हमले का आरोप लगाया था। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कार्यकाल में राजधानी दिल्ली में ये पहला ब्लास्ट है।

