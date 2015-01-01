पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Breathed His Last At 3.30 Am At Medanta Hospital In Gurugram, Corona Was Infected On 1 October

कांग्रेस नेता अहमद पटेल का निधन:1 अक्टूबर को कोरोना संक्रमित हुए थे, मोदी बोले- अपनी पार्टी को मजबूत करने के लिए याद किए जाएंगे

गुरुग्राम9 मिनट पहले
अहमद पटेल 3 बार लोकसभा सांसद और 4 बार राज्यसभा सांसद रहे।
  • अहमद के बेटे फैजल ने ट्वीट कर उनके निधन की जानकारी दी

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और गुजरात से राज्यसभा सांसद अहमद पटेल (71) का बुधवार तड़के निधन हो गया। पटेल 1 अक्टूबर को कोरोना संक्रमित हुए थे। उन्हें 15 अक्टूबर को गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। पटेल ने कोरोना संक्रमित होने की जानकारी देते हुए अपने सभी करीबियों और संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों से खुद को आइसोलेट करने और कोविड टेस्ट कराने की अपील की थी।

अहमद के बेटे फैजल ने ट्वीट में बताया, ‘बड़े दुख के साथ मैं यह बताना चाहता हूं कि मेरे पिता अहमद पटेल का बुधवार देर रात 3.30 बजे निधन हो गया है। करीब एक महीने पहले उनकी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई थी और उनके शरीर के कई अंग काम करना बंद कर चुके थे, जिसके बाद उनकी मौत हो गई। अल्लाह उन्हें जन्नत फरमाए।’ फैजल ने अपने सभी शुभचिंतकों से कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करने की अपील की और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने को कहा है।

प्रधानमंत्री ने शोक जताया
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘अहमद पटेल जी के निधन से दुखी हूं। उन्होंने कई साल सार्वजनिक जीवन में समाज के लिए काम किया। उन्हें अपने तेज दिमाग के लिए जाना जाता था। कांग्रेस को मजबूत करने के लिए वे हमेशा याद किए जाएंगे। मैंने उनके बेटे फैजल से बात की है। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।’

राहुल गांधी ने कहा, ‘आज दुखद दिन है। अहमद पटेल कांग्रेस पार्टी के स्तंभ थे। वे हमेशा पार्टी के लिए जिए और कठिन वक्त में हमेशा पार्टी के साथ खड़े रहे। हमेशा उनकी कमी खलेगी।’

28 साल में सांसद बन गए थे
पटेल का जन्म 21 अगस्त 1949 को गुजरात के भरूच जिले के पिरामण गांव में हुआ था। वे 3 बार लोकसभा सांसद (1977 से 1989) और 4 बार राज्यसभा सांसद (1993 से 2020) रहे। उन्होंने पहला चुनाव 1977 में भरूच लोकसभा सीट से लड़ा था और 62 हजार 879 वोटों से जीते थे। तब उनकी उम्र सिर्फ 28 साल थी। 1980 में पटेल भरूच से ही 82 हजार 844 वोटों से और 1984 में 1 लाख 23 हजार 69 वोटों से जीत दर्ज की थी।

माधवराव सिंधिया (दाएं) के साथ अहमद पटेल। फोटो क्रेडिट: https://ahmedpatel.co.in/
माधवराव सिंधिया (दाएं) के साथ अहमद पटेल। फोटो क्रेडिट: https://ahmedpatel.co.in/

सोनिया के राजनीतिक सलाहकार थे
पटेल जनवरी से सितंबर 1985 तक तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी के संसदीय सचिव रहे। 2001 से सोनिया गांधी के राजनीतिक सलाहकार थे। जनवरी 1986 में वे गुजरात कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष बने थे। 1977 से 1982 तक यूथ कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष रहे। सितंबर 1983 से दिसंबर 1984 तक वे कांग्रेस के जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी रहे।

अहमद पटेल 19 साल सोनिया गांधी के सलाहकार रहे।
अहमद पटेल 19 साल सोनिया गांधी के सलाहकार रहे।

तस्वीरों में पटेल

राजीव गांधी के साथ अहमद पटेल। फोटो क्रेडिट: https://ahmedpatel.co.in/
राजीव गांधी के साथ अहमद पटेल। फोटो क्रेडिट: https://ahmedpatel.co.in/
तत्कालीन अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति रोनाल्ड रीगन के साथ अहमद पटेल। फोटो क्रेडिट: https://ahmedpatel.co.in/
तत्कालीन अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति रोनाल्ड रीगन के साथ अहमद पटेल। फोटो क्रेडिट: https://ahmedpatel.co.in/
एक शो के दौरान मंच पर अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ अहमद पटेल (माइक पर)। फोटो क्रेडिट: https://ahmedpatel.co.in/
एक शो के दौरान मंच पर अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ अहमद पटेल (माइक पर)। फोटो क्रेडिट: https://ahmedpatel.co.in/
