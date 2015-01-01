पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड का कहर:बिहार के गया में टूटा 50 साल का रिकॉर्ड, हिमाचल में तीन दिन से हो रही बर्फबारी

पटना2 घंटे पहले
पटना में तापमान गिरने के साथ ओस की बूंदे भी गिरने लगी हैं।

गया फिर से मंगलवार को सबसे ठंडा रहा। यहां नवंबर में इतनी ज्यादा ठंड पिछले 50 साल में कभी नहीं पड़ी। 29 नवंबर 1970 को गया का न्यूनतम तापमान 6.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था। मंगलवार को गया का तापमान 6.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया और इसके साथ ही 50 वर्षों का ठंड का रिकॉर्ड टूट गया। पटना में भी ठंड में कोई खास कमी नहीं हुई।

सोमवार के मुकाबले न्यूनतम तापमान में मात्र 0.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस की वृद्धि हुई और यह 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंचा। इससे पहले पटना में 25 नवंबर 2014 को तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था। मंगलवार को डेहरी सूबे का दूसरा सबसे ठंडा शहर रहा, जहां तापमान 9.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

पटना में एक हफ्ते तक परिवर्तन की संभावना नहीं

पटना में न्यूनतम तापमान में अभी एक हफ्ते तक कोई खास परिवर्तन की संभावना नहीं है और यह 10 से 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच बना रहेगा। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र पटना की वैज्ञानिक आरती गुप्ता ने बताया कि आसमान साफ होने की वजह से सूबे में ठंड बढ़ी है। अब उत्तर पूर्वी हवा बढ़ने से एक से दो दिनों में आसमान में आंशिक बादल छाए रहने की संभावना है। इससे रात के तापमान में थोड़ी वृद्धि होगी। सुबह में धुंध रहने की संभावना है।

बादल छाने के आसार, रात का पारा चढ़ेगा

दिन में धूप खिलने से लोगों को राहत मिली है। पटना का अधिकतम तापमान मंगलवार को सामान्य से मात्र 0.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम 27.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। गया, भागलपुर और पूर्णिया में भी दिन के तापमान में सामान्य से ज्यादा कमी नहीं रही, जिससे ठंड कम महसूस हुई। 27 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 12.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

हिमाचल में बर्फ, ठंडा हुआ चंडीगढ़

शिमला. हिमाचल के ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में पिछले तीन दिन से रुक-रुक कर हो रही बर्फबारी से पूरा प्रदेश शीतलहर की चपेट में है। मुख्य पर्यटन स्थलों का तापमान माइनस में पहुंच गया है। मनाली -1, लाहौल स्पीति -17, रोहतांग -7 और किन्नौर का न्यूनतम तापमान -12 डिग्री हो गया है।

ये फोटो जम्मू-कश्मीर के गुलमर्ग का है।
ये फोटो जम्मू-कश्मीर के गुलमर्ग का है।

पहाड़ों की बर्फ का असर चंडीगढ़ में भी देखने को मिला। दिनभर बादल छाए रहे। कुछ इलाकों में हल्की बौछारें भी गिरीं। अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम रिकॉर्ड किया गया। मौसम विभाग ने अगले कुछ दिन हिमाचल में बर्फबारी की आशंका जताई है। जिससे चंडीगढ़ में ठंड बढ़ सकती है।

पंजाब में रात की ठंड बढ़ेगी, 5 डिग्री आएगा पारा

लुधियाना. सूबे में पिछले दो दिन से रात के तापमान में कम गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दिन-रात के तापमान में गिरावट आने के आसार हैं। पीएयू मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. केके गिल के मुताबिक, न्यूनतम पारा 5 डिग्री के आसपास रहेगा।

तस्वीर कश्मीर के उसमर्ग की है।
तस्वीर कश्मीर के उसमर्ग की है।

मंगलवार को औसत तापमान 22 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ, जो सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम है। रात का तापमान 12 से 13 डिग्री के बीच रहा, जो सामान्य से अभी 4 से 5 डिग्री तक अधिक चल रहा है। मंगलवार को कई जगह बूंदाबांदी हुई।

