  Hindi News
  National
  BSF Has Shot Down One Intruder Near International Border In Samba Sector In Jammu & Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर में BSF की कार्रवाई:सांबा सेक्टर के पास इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर पर घुसपैठ की कोशिश नाकाम, एक घुसपैठिया ढेर

श्रीनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
BSF जवानों ने रविवार को भी पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान भारत-पाकिस्तान इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर पर यह सुरंग का पता लगाया था।

जम्मू-कश्मीर के सांबा सेक्टर में बॉर्डर सिक्योरिटी फोर्स (BSF) ने सोमवार को घुसपैठ की कोशिश को नाकाम कर दिया। इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर के पास BSF ने एक घुसपैठिए को ढेर भी कर दिया। न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है।

बता दें कि BSF को रविवार को ही सांबा सेक्टर में इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली थी। जम्मू में BSF के IG एनएस जामवाल ने बताया था कि इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर पर इस सुरंग का मिलना यह साफ करता है कि पाकिस्तानी सेना आतंकियों की मदद कर रही है।

4 आतंकियों को सुरक्षाबलों ने मार गिराया था
सुरक्षाबलों ने बीते गुरुवार को जम्मू के नगरोटा में चार आतंकियों का मार गिराया था। चारों आतंकी गोला-बारूद और हथियार लेकर जम्मू से श्रीनगर जा रहे थे। सुरक्षाबलों ने नगरोटा स्थित बन टोल प्लाजा पर एक ट्रक को रोकने के बाद जांच शुरू की थी। इसी दौरान ड्राइवर ट्रक से छलांग लगाकर भाग खड़ा हुआ। इसके बाद जवानों पर ट्रक के भीतर से फायरिंग होने लगी। करीब दो घंटे के एनकाउंटर के बाद सुरक्षा बलों ने ट्रक को ही उड़ा दिया था।

370 हटने के बाद से अब तक 194 आतंकी मारे गए
जम्मू कश्मीर से आर्टिकल 370 हटने के बाद यानी 5 अगस्त 2019 से लेकर 9 सितंबर 2020 तक इन 402 दिनों में 211 आतंकी घटनाएं हुईं हैं। इसमें 194 आतंकी मारे गए हैं। इन घटनाओं में सेना के भी 49 जवान शहीद हुए हैं। यानी, अब आतंकी एक जवान को शहीद करते हैं, तो सेना बदले में 4 आतंकियों को मार रही है।

