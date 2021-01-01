पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों के मुद्दे पर संसद में बहस होगी:धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा का समय बढ़ाकर 15 घंटे करने पर सहमति, विपक्ष किसानों का मुद्दा उठा सकेगा

सभापति वैंकेंया नायडू ने सदन की कार्यवाही की मोबाइल रिकॉर्डिंग किए जाने पर आपत्ति जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि यह सदन की अवमानना का मामला हो सकता है। - Dainik Bhaskar
संसद का बजट सेशन चल रहा है। राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही के दौरान सरकार और विपक्ष के बीच धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा का समय बढ़ाकर 15 घंटे करने पर सहमति बन गई। इस दौरान विपक्षी दल किसानों के मुद्दे पर चर्चा कर सकेंगे।

कार्यवाही की मोबाइल रिकॉर्डिंग से सभापति नाराज
इससे पहले राज्यसभा के सभापति वैंकेया नायडू ने सदन में मोबाइल फोन के इस्तेमाल पर आपत्ति जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ सदस्य अपने चैंबर से सदन की कार्यवाही की मोबाइल से रिकॉर्डिंग करते देखे गए हैं। यह संसदीय मर्यादा के खिलाफ है। इस तरह अनॉथराइज्ड तरीके से सदन की कार्यवाही को रिकॉर्ड करना और सोशल मीडिया पर सर्कुलेट करना सदन की अवमानना (कंटेम्प्ट) का मामला हो सकता है।

किसानों के मुद्दे पर मंगलवार को हंगामा हुआ था
किसान आंदोलन के मुद्दे पर संसद में भी हंगामा हो रहा है। मंगलवार को राज्यसभा में विपक्षी दलों ने किसानों के मुद्दे पर चर्चा की मांग करते हुए नारेबाजी की, लेकिन चर्चा नहीं की गई। तीन बार कार्यवाही स्थगित होने के बाद दोपहर 12.30 बजे जब सदन शुरू हुआ तो फिर जय जवान, जय किसान के नारे लगने लगे। हंगामा बढ़ते देख राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही बुधवार सुबह 9 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई।

