सेना के अफसरों से जुड़े प्रस्ताव:समय से पहले रिटायर हुए तो पूरी पेंशन नहीं मिलेगी, रिटायरमेंट की उम्र भी बढ़ेगी

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
प्रपोजल है कि 20-25 साल सर्विस वाले अफसरों को आधी पेंशन दी जाए। पूरी पेंशन सिर्फ उन्हें मिले जो 35 साल सर्विस करें।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।

सरकार तीनों सेनाओं के अफसरों से जुड़े 2 अहम प्रस्तावों पर विचार कर रही है। पहला यह कि समय से पहले रिटायरमेंट लेने वाले अधिकारियों की पेंशन कम कर दी जाए। दूसरा यह कि रिटायरमेंट की उम्र भी बढ़ा दी जाए। न्यूज एजेंसी ANI ने सूत्रों के हवाले से यह रिपोर्ट दी है।

आर्मी, नेवी और एयरफोर्स के HR से जुड़े मामलों को देखने और को-ऑर्डिनेशन के लिए बनाए गए डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ मिलिट्री अफेयर्स (DMA) की तरफ से 29 अक्टूबर को एक लेटर जारी हुआ था। इसमें कहा गया कि पेंशन और रिटायरमेंट से जुड़े नियमों में बदलाव के प्रस्ताव का ड्राफ्ट 10 नवंबर तक तैयार कर DMA के सेक्रेटरी जनरल बिपिन रावत को रिव्यू के लिए भेज दिया जाए।

DMA के लेटर में क्या प्रपोजल?
रिटायरमेंट की उम्र: आर्मी में कर्नल, ब्रिगेडियर और मेजर जनरल रैंक के अधिकारियों के रिटायरमेंट की उम्र बढ़ाकर 57 साल, 58 साल और 59 साल कर दी जाए। नेवी और एयरफोर्स में भी यही फॉर्मूला लागू हो। अभी कर्नल, ब्रिगेडियर और मेजर जनरल रैंक के अफसरों के रिटायरमेंट की उम्र 54 साल, 56 साल और 58 साल है।
पेंशन: सर्विस के सालों के हिसाब से पेंशन तय की जाए। 20-25 साल सर्विस करने वाले अफसर को आधी पेंशन मिले। 26-30 साल सर्विस करने वालों को 60%, 30-35 साल वालों को 75% पेंशन दी जाए। पूरी पेंशन सिर्फ उन्हें दी जाए जो 35 साल से ज्यादा सेवा में रहें। अभी फॉर्मूला यह है कि रिटायरमेंट के वक्त जितनी सैलरी होती है, उसकी 50% रकम के बराबर पेंशन मिलती है।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में DMA के इस लेटर का हवाला दिया जा रहा है।
पेंशन के फॉर्मूले का विरोध
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, पेंशन का फॉर्मूला बदलने के प्रस्ताव का सेना के अधिकारी विरोध कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि इससे उन अफसरों को फाइनेंशियल नुकसान हो सकता है, जो अभी रिटायर होने वाले हैं। इस प्रस्ताव को कोर्ट में चैलेंज करने की बात भी हो रही है।

रिटायरमेंट की उम्र बढ़ाने से अफसरों का क्या नुकसान होगा?
पूरी पेंशन पाने के साथ ही 20 साल की सर्विस के बाद दूसरा करियर तलाशने वाले अधिकारियों के लिए यह मौका खत्म हो जाएगा। दो तिहाई अफसर सिलेक्शन बोर्ड को पार नहीं कर पाते।

आर्म्ड फोर्सेज में 9427 अफसरों की कमी
जून 2019 के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि थलसेना में 7 हजार 399, नौसेना में 1 हजार 545 और वायुसेना में 483 अफसर कम हैं। तीनों सेनाओं में 9 हजार 427 अफसरों की कमी है।

