दिल्ली में अधिकारों की जंग:केंद्र ने LG के अधिकार बढ़ाने वाले बिल को मंजूरी दी, सिसोदिया बोले- पिछले दरवाजे से शासन करना चाहती है भाजपा

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
मनीष सिसोदिया ने बताया, सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ ने साफ कर दिया था कि पुलिस, जमीन और पब्लिक ऑर्डर की सूचना LG​​​​​​​ के पास जाएगी। बाकी सारे फैसले दिल्ली सरकार को लेने का अधिकार होगा।
मनीष सिसोदिया ने बताया, सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ ने साफ कर दिया था कि पुलिस, जमीन और पब्लिक ऑर्डर की सूचना LG​​​​​​​ के पास जाएगी। बाकी सारे फैसले दिल्ली सरकार को लेने का अधिकार होगा।

दिल्ली में अधिकारों की लड़ाई को लेकर केंद्र और केजरीवाल सरकार एक बार फिर से आमने-सामने हैं। दरअसल, केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने दिल्ली में उपराज्यपाल (LG) के अधिकार बढ़ाने वाले बिल को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसे इसी बजट सत्र में संसद में लाया जाएगा। दिल्ली के डिप्टी CM मनीष सिसोदिया ने कैबिनेट से बिल पास होने के बाद केंद्र पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा, भाजपा सरकार पिछले दरवाजे से दिल्ली में शासन चलाना चाहती है।

केंद्र सरकार के इस फैसले पर बढ़ा टकराव
दरअसल, केंद्रीय कैबनेट ने GNCTD एक्ट में कुछ बदलाव किया है। इसके तहत दिल्ली सरकार को अब विधायिका से जुड़े फैसलों को उपराज्यपाल के पास 15 दिन पहले और प्रशासनिक फैसलों को करीब एक हफ्ते पहले मंजूरी के लिए भेजना होगा। इसी को लेकर केजरीवाल सरकार केंद्र सरकार पर हमलावर है। दिल्ली सरकार इसे राज्य के अधिकारों में केंद्र का दखल बता रही है।

सिसोदिया ने कहा- ये लोकतंत्र और संविधान के खिलाफ
दिल्ली के डिप्टी CM मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा, दिल्ली में चुनी हुई सरकार के अधिकार छीनकर केंद्र सरकार चुपचाप LG को देने की साजिश कर रही है। केंद्र सरकार ने GNCTD एक्ट में बदलाव कर दिल्ली की चुनी हुई सरकार के अधिकार कम करने का काम कर रही है। ये लोकतंत्र और संविधान के खिलाफ है। केंद्र सरकार के फैसले की पूरी स्टडी के बाद राज्य सरकार आगे कदम उठाएगी।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ ने साफ कर दी थी स्थिति
सिसोदिया ने बताया, सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ ने साफ कर दिया था कि पुलिस, जमीन और पब्लिक ऑर्डर की सूचना LG​​​​​​​ के पास जाएगी। बाकी सारे फैसले दिल्ली सरकार को लेने का अधिकार होगा। लेकिन केंद्र सरकार चुपके से बिल लाकर दिल्ली सरकार के अधिकारों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश को दरकिनार कर रही है।

इन फैसलों पर हो चुके हैं आमने-सामने
केजरीवाल सरकार के फैसलों को कई बार उपराज्यपाल (LG) पलट चुके हैं। इससे पहले दिल्ली के अस्पतालों में बाहरियों के इलाज पर रोक लगाने के फैसले को उपराज्यपाल ने पलट दिया था। 2015 में केजरीवाल सरकार ने स्कूल, सीसीटीवी कैमरे, मोहल्ला क्लीनिक, कॉलेज की फाइलें दबाने का आरोप लगाया। कई बार अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफर को लेकर भी LG ने केजरीवाल सरकार के फैसले पर रोक लगाई है।

