बिहार से छठ LIVE:घाटों पर उमड़ी भीड़, सूप में फल-ठेकुआ सजाकर श्रद्धालुओं ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया

पटनाकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटना के दीघा घाट पर डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते श्रद्दालु।

छठ महापर्व की आस्था बिहार के घाटों पर बिखर गई है। हर तरफ श्रद्धालु हैं, पर्व मनाया जा रहा है। पटना के गंगा घाटों पर श्रद्धालु सूप पर फल, ठेकुए, कसार सजाकर पहुंच गए हैं। इन्हें छठी मइया को अर्पित किया जा रहा है। श्रद्धालुओं ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देना शुरू कर दिया है।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग गायब, चाट और गोलगप्पे की दुकानें सजीं

पटना के घाटों पर भीड़ उमड़ी। लोग मास्क पहने नजर तो आए पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं दिखीं। घाटों पर ही चाट और गोलगप्पे की दुकानें सजीं। सेल्फी का दौर भी लगातार चला। शहर के पार्कों में बने तालाबों में भी लोगों ने छठ का पर्व मनाया। ज्यादातर जगहों पर घरों और अपार्टमेंट्स की छत पर भी पर्व मनाया गया। मनाही के बावजूद लोगों ने आतिशबाजी की।

पटना में प्रशासन ने लोगों से अपील की थी कि वो घर पर ही छठ मनाए। पर हर किसी के घर में इतनी जगह नहीं होती कि वो छठ मना सकें। ऐसे में लोग घाटों पर भी गए।

बिहार में मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर नीतीश कुमार ने स्वीमिंग पूल में अर्घ्य दिया। इस बार नीतीश की भाभी ने छठ का व्रत रखा है।
बिहार में मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर नीतीश कुमार ने स्वीमिंग पूल में अर्घ्य दिया। इस बार नीतीश की भाभी ने छठ का व्रत रखा है।
पटना के एक घाट पर छठी मइया को अर्पित करने के लिए सूप में ठेकुआ, फल और कसार सजाए महिला।
पटना के एक घाट पर छठी मइया को अर्पित करने के लिए सूप में ठेकुआ, फल और कसार सजाए महिला।
फोटो पटना के दीघा घाट की है। यहां पर छठ मनाने वालों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी है।
फोटो पटना के दीघा घाट की है। यहां पर छठ मनाने वालों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी है।

पटना के 24 घाटों को खतरनाक घोषित किया गया
इस बार छतों पर छठ करने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी है। इसके बावजूद घाट पर भीड़ है। छठ घाट पर हर किसी को मास्क लगाने का निर्देश है, लेकिन इसका ठीक से पालन नहीं हो रहा। जिला प्रशासन ने पटना के 24 घाटों को खतरनाक घोषित कर रखा है।

बिहार के पटना कॉलेज घाट पर श्रद्धालु छठ मनाने पहुंचे। कोरोना के चलते प्रशासन की अपील के बावजूद यहां काफी भीड़ नजर आई।
बिहार के पटना कॉलेज घाट पर श्रद्धालु छठ मनाने पहुंचे। कोरोना के चलते प्रशासन की अपील के बावजूद यहां काफी भीड़ नजर आई।

सबको जोड़ रहा छठ
नदियों के घाटों पर न पुरोहित हैं, न मंत्रोच्चार। व्रती और भगवान सूर्य के बीच कोई नहीं है। भक्त और भगवान का सीधा संवाद है छठ। आज डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद अगली सुबह उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। चार दिन के इस पर्व में महिलाओं ने 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास रखा है। छठ सभी जातियों और धर्मों को जोड़ने वाला महापर्व है और घाटों पर इसका नजारा साफ दिख रहा है।

