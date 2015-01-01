पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खजाना संभालने की मशक्कत:GSDP का पांच प्रतिशत तक कर्ज ले सकेगी छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार, राजकोषीय उत्तरदायित्व कानून में बदलाव को मंजूरी

मिथलेश मिश्र, रायपुर14 मिनट पहले
कोविड संकट के समय सरकार का कर्ज लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। अभी सरकार के ऊपर करीब 58 हजार करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज है।
  • राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद ने कानून के मसौदे को दी मंजूरी
  • विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र में पेश होगा विधेयक

छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार वित्तीय स्थिति को संभालने और अगले वर्ष की जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए कर्ज का रास्ता खोज रही है। इसके लिए सरकार ने छत्तीसगढ़ राजकोषीय उत्तरदायित्व और बजट प्रबंधन कानून में संशोधन प्रस्तावित किया है।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार को हुई राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में छत्तीसगढ़ राजकोषीय उत्तरदायित्व और बजट प्रबंधन (संशोधन) विधेयक- 2020 के मसौदे का अनुमोदन कर दिया।

इस संशोधन विधेयक को विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र में पेश किया जाएगा। यह सत्र 21 दिसम्बर से प्रस्तावित है। इस विधेयक के पारित होने के बाद राज्य सरकार सकल राज्य घरेलू उत्पाद (GSDP) के पांच प्रतिशत की सीमा तक कर्ज ले सकेगी। अभी यह सीमा केवल 3 प्रतिशत है।

कैबिनेट के प्रवक्ता संसदीय कार्य मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे ने कहा, कोविड-19 के कारण सरकार को काफी ऋण लेना पड़ा है। केंद्र सरकार से अनुमति लिया गया है राजकोषीय घाटे को दो साल के लिए 3 प्रतिशत से बढ़ाकर 5 प्रतिशत कर दिया जाए। उसके बारे में आज फैसला लिया गया।

विधानसभा में पेश वर्ष 2019-20 के आर्थिक सर्वेक्षण के मुताबिक छत्तीसगढ़ का राज्य सकल घरेलू उत्पाद 2011-12 के स्थिर भावों पर 2,43, 47, 688 लाख रुपए थी। वहीं चालू बाजार भाव पर GSDP 3, 29, 18, 013 लाख रुपए अनुमानित थी। इसका मतलब है, GSDP ऐसे ही रही तो सरकार के कर्ज की सीमा में कई हजार करोड़ का इजाफा हो जाएगा।

मुख्यमंत्री ने पत्र लिखकर मांगी थी अनुमति

कोविड-19 महामारी की वजह से आय प्रभावित होने और जीएसटी क्षतिपूर्ति आदि समय से नहीं मिल पाने पर सरकार को पहली बार अधिक कर्ज लेने की जरूरत महसूस हुई थी। इसके लिए कानून में बदलाव की जरूरत थी।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने मई की शुरुआत में प्रधानमंत्री को पत्र लिखकर राजकोषीय घाटे को GSDP के पांच प्रतिशत तक रखने की अनुमति मांगी थी। उन्होंने उधार की सीमा भी GSDP का 6 प्रतिशत रखने की मांग की थी।

केंद्र ने आर्थिक पैकेज में दी थी राहत

केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने 20 लाख करोड़ के आर्थिक पैकेज की घोषणा के समय राज्यों को यह राहत देने की घोषणा की थी। इस पैकेज के साथ राज्यों को राजकोषीय घाटे की सीमा पांच प्रतिशत तक रखने की अनुमति दी गई थी।

क्या होता है राजकोषीय घाटा

सरकारें बजट में आय से जितना अधिक व्यय करती हैं उसे ही राजकोषीय घाटा कहते हैं। मान लें, सरकार को 90 करोड़ रुपए की आय है, लेकिन उसका खर्च 100 करोड़ रुपए। अब योजनाओं और स्थापना आदि दूसरे खर्चों को पूरा करने के लिए सरकार को 10 करोड़ का कर्ज लेना पड़ेगा। सरकार का यह कर्ज ही राजकोषीय घाटा कहा जाता है।

अमित जोगी ने कहा- अब ब्याज पटाने के लिए भी लेना होगा कर्ज

मंत्रिपरिषद का फैसला सामने आने के बाद राजनीति भी गर्म हो गई है। जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने इसका विरोध किया है। अमित जोगी ने कहा, इस बदलाव की वजह से हमारी आने वाली पीढ़ियों को ब्याज पटाने के लिए कर्ज लेना होगा।

उन्होंने कहा, सरकार आगामी विधानसभा सत्र में इसे पारित कराने की पूरी कोशिश करेगी। मैं भाजपा, जकांछ और बसपा विधायकों से इसका पुरजोर विरोध करने की अपील करता हूं।

अमित जोगी ने कहा, उन्हाेंने राज्यपाल अनुसूईया उइके से भी अनुरोध किया है, वे इस विधेयक पर हस्ताक्षर न करें। अमित जोगी ने इस विधेयक को जनविरोधी बताया है।

