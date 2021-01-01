पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Chhattisgarh Rains Increase In Cold, 15 year Record Broken In Mount Abu, Cold Day On 4th Day In MP

मैदानी राज्यों में बढ़ी ठंड:छत्तीसगढ़ में बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड, माउंट आबू में टूटा 15 साल का रिकॉर्ड, MP में चौथे दिन कोल्ड डे

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान के सीकर में तापमान जमाव बिंदू तक पहुंच गया। जिसके बाद पत्तियों पर बर्फ जम गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजस्थान के सीकर में तापमान जमाव बिंदू तक पहुंच गया। जिसके बाद पत्तियों पर बर्फ जम गई।

ऊपरी हवा के चक्रवात के कारण छत्तीसगढ़ में शुक्रवार को रायपुर समेत कई जिलों में बूंदाबांदी से लेकर तेज बारिश हुई। राजस्थान के माउंट आबू में पिछले 15 साल का रिकॉर्ड टूट गया। यहां पारा माइनस 4.6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। माउंट आबू में 15 साल में पहली बार जनवरी में पारा माइनस 4.6 डिग्री पहुंचा है। ये इस सीजन में राजस्थान का सबसे कम तापमान भी है।

राजस्थान: 15 शहरों का पारा 6 डिग्री से कम रहा

फतेहपुर में पारा माइनस 1.6 डिग्री रहा। राज्सथान के 15 शहरों का पारा 6 डिग्री से कम रहा। जयपुर में रात के पारे में मामूली बढ़ोतरी हुई और यह 6.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। इसके अलावा माउंट आबू में -4.6, सीकर में 1.5, चूरू में 1.7, भीलवाड़ा में 2.6, पिलानी में 2.9, जयपुर‌ में 6.8 डिग्री तापमान रहा।

सीकर के टोडा में कड़ाके की सर्दी के बीच कालाकोटा के एक खेत में ओस की बूंदें जम गई।
सीकर के टोडा में कड़ाके की सर्दी के बीच कालाकोटा के एक खेत में ओस की बूंदें जम गई।

छत्तीसगढ़ के कई जिलों में बारिश

चक्रवात के असर से छत्तीसगढ़ में बादल छा गए हैं, जिससे मौसम बदला है। इस वजह से रात की ठंड भी कम हो गई है। राजधानी में बीते दिन तड़के कई इलाकों में बौछारें पड़ीं और दोपहर 12 बजे तक बारिश जैसा मौसम बना रहा। संभाग के राजनांदगांव और कवर्धा जिले के अलावा बिलासपुर और सरगुजा के कुछ हिस्सों में भी बारिश हुई है। रायपुर में दोपहर का तापमान 3.4 डिग्री गिरकर 27.2 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया।

कवर्धा के केंद्र में आया धान खुले में रखा था, बारिश से भीगा।
कवर्धा के केंद्र में आया धान खुले में रखा था, बारिश से भीगा।

मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में 0.6 डिग्री और गिरा तापमान

उत्तर भारत से आ रही हवाओं के कारण मध्य प्रदेश में लगातार चौथे दिन कोल्ड डे रहा। भोपाल में दिनभर 12 से 15 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलीं। अधिकतम तापमान 0.6 डिग्री घटकर 22.6 पर पहुंच गया। सर्द हवा के बाद भी इस बार जनवरी पिछले एक दशक के मुकाबले उतनी सर्द नहीं है। सर्दी के तीन महीने खत्म हो गए। इनमें से 26 दिन ही ठंड महसूस हुई, जब तापमान सामान्य से कम दर्ज हुआ। ठंड का असर 31 जनवरी तक रहेगा।

ग्वालियर में 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की स्पीड से चलीं सर्द हवाएं

ग्वालियर में भी ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है। नतीजा- शुक्रवार सुबह ओस की बूंदें घास और पेड़ों के पत्तों पर जम गईं। पिछले 24 घंटे में ऐसा एक भी घंटा नहीं रहा जब ठिठुरन से राहत मिली। धूप भी सर्द हवा के आगे बेअसर रही। पिछले 24 घंटे में रात का पारा 1.1 डिग्री बढ़ा तो दिन का पारा 1.8 डिग्री लुढ़क गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार उत्तर से दो दिन तक हवा आएगी। इससे ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी जनवरी के विदाई तक सताएगी।

ग्वालियर के छतरी स्टेडियम में सुबह 8.30 बजे घास पर जमीं ओस की बूंदें।
ग्वालियर के छतरी स्टेडियम में सुबह 8.30 बजे घास पर जमीं ओस की बूंदें।

झारखंड में दिन का पारा 5 डिग्री गिरकर 21 डिग्री पहुंचा

बादलों के कारण रांची समेत पूरे राज्य के मौसम ने फिर करवट बदली है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और दक्षिण-पश्चिम हवाओं के मिलने से शुक्रवार को आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। बादल और बारिश से रांची में अधिकतम तापमान 5 डिग्री तक गिरा, जिससे कनकनी महसूस हुई। वहीं बादलों के कारण धरती की ऊष्मा वातावरण में ही बनी रही, जिससे रात में तीन डिग्री पारा बढ़ा। शुक्रवार को रांची का अधिकतम पारा 21.2 डिग्री रहा, जबकि गुरुवार को 26.8 डिग्री था।

रांची के पतरातू की पहाड़ियों से मौसम का मनमोहक दृश्य।
रांची के पतरातू की पहाड़ियों से मौसम का मनमोहक दृश्य।

बिहार में सीवियर कोल्ड डे का अलर्ट जारी

बंगाल की खाड़ी से आने वाली नमी के साथ ही बिहार में शुष्क मौसम और उत्तर-पश्चिम से 14 से 19 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलने वाली बर्फीली हवाओं से मौसम सर्द हो गया है। इसके साथ ही पहाड़ों पर लगातार बर्फबारी और देश के उत्तरी हिस्से में सक्रिय पश्चिम विक्षोभ की वजह से गया, सासाराम, नवादा सहित बिहार के कई हिस्सों में हल्की बारिश हुई है।

इसके असर से हवाएं ठंडी हो गई हैं। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक पश्चिमी-पूर्वी बिहार के ऊपरी हिस्से, पश्चिम असम, उड़ीसा और झारखंड में एक परिसंचरण सक्रिय है। इसकी वजह से मौसम में लगातार बदलाव दिख रहा है। बिहार में मौसम में ये बदलाव बंगाल की खाड़ी से आने वाली नमी के साथ ही तेज हवाओं का असर है। मौसम विभाग ने पटना, गया सहित बिहार के सभी हिस्सों में 31 जनवरी तक सीवियर कोल्ड डे का अलर्ट जारी किया है।

बिहार के पटना में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है, लोग गर्म कपड़े पहनकर ही घर से निकल रहे हैं।
बिहार के पटना में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है, लोग गर्म कपड़े पहनकर ही घर से निकल रहे हैं।

पंजाब में फरवरी तक रातें दिसंबर जैसी ही ठंडी रहेंगी

पंजाब में अभी 15 फरवरी तक रिकॉर्ड ठंड होगी। रातें दिसंबर जैसी ही सर्द रहेंगी। अभी सूबे में दिन का तापमान 19 डिग्री तक पहुंच रहा है, जबकि रात में भारी गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। टेंपरेचर में साइकिल बदलने से जहां दिन भरपूर गर्म हैं, जबकि शाम को टेंपरेचर गिर रहा है। शुक्रवार को जहां बठिंडा में दिन का पारा 20.2 डिग्री रहा, जबकि रात में 0.6 डिग्री के साथ सूबे में सबसे ठंडा रहा। मौसम में बदलाव 3 कारणों से हो रहा है।

