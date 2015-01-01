पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CIC का फैसला:RTI के तहत पति की इनकम जान सकती है पत्नी, 15 दिन के अंदर देनी होगी जानकारी

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
एक महिला ने RTI के तहत अपने पति के इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न की जानकारी मांगी थी। CPIO के जानकारी देने से इनकार के बाद महिला ने CIC के सामने मामला फाइल किया था।

केंद्रीय सूचना आयोग (CIC) ने कहा है कि राइट टू इंफॉरमेशन (RTI) के तहत महिला अपने पति की इनकम की जानकारी मांग सकती है। ऐसी जानकारी 15 दिन के अंदर पत्नी को उपलब्ध करानी होगी। CIC ने पति के इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न से जुड़ी जानकारी मांगने के मामले में पत्नी के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, एक महिला ने 28 नवंबर 2018 को RTI के तहत अपने पति की 2017-18 के इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न की जानकारी मांगी थी। सेंट्रल पब्लिक इंफॉरमेशन ऑफिसर (CPIO) ने जानकारी देने से इनकार कर दिया था। इसके बाद महिला ने CIC के सामने मामला फाइल किया।

इनकम निजी जानकारी, थर्ड पार्टी से साझा नहीं कर सकते
CPIO के लिए काउंसिल रामजी लाल मीना ने दलील दी कि महिला द्वारा मांगी गई जानकारी निजी है, जिसका खुलासा RTI के सेक्शन 8(1)(j) के तहत थर्ड पार्टी के लिए नहीं किया जा सकता। उन्होंने कहा कि महिला के पति ने इसी आधार पर जानकारी देने से इनकार कर दिया था। वहीं, महिला की ओर से रजक के हैदर ने पैरवी की।

आयोग ने आदेश में हाईकोर्ट के फैसले का जिक्र किया
हाईकोर्ट के पुराने फैसलों का हवाला देते हुए CEC ने रहमत बानो vs CPIO, इनकम टैक्स के मामले में कहा कि पत्नी को पति की टैक्सेबल इनकम या ग्रॉस इनकम के बारे जानने का हक है।

आयोग ने पति को निर्देश दिया कि वह आयकर योग्य इनकम और ग्रॉस इनकम के सामान्य डीटेल दे, जो 2017-2018 के ब्योरे में उपलब्ध हैं। यह जानकारी 15 दिनों के अंदर ही दे दी जाए। कमिश्नर ने यह भी कहा कि इसके अलावा थर्ड पार्टी की कोई भी निजी जानकारी का खुलासा करने की जरूरत नहीं है।

