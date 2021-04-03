पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहली बार सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तय की पेड़ों की कीमत:विशेषज्ञों की कमेटी ने बताया एक पेड़ की एक साल की कीमत 74500 रुपए

वडोदरा2 घंटे पहले
वडोदरा के भायली और पादरा से 6 किमी की दूरी पर गणपतपुरा गांव में गुजरात का संभवतः सबसे बड़ा अफ्रीकन बाओबाबन का 900 साल पुराना पेड़ है। इस पेड़ का वैज्ञानिक नाम एंडेसोनिया डिजीटाटा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
वडोदरा के भायली और पादरा से 6 किमी की दूरी पर गणपतपुरा गांव में गुजरात का संभवतः सबसे बड़ा अफ्रीकन बाओबाबन का 900 साल पुराना पेड़ है। इस पेड़ का वैज्ञानिक नाम एंडेसोनिया डिजीटाटा है।
  • 100 साल पुराने हेरिटेज पेड़ों की कीमत एक करोड़ से अधिक हो सकती है

सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा नियुक्ति एक विशेषज्ञ समिति ने पेड़ों के मूल्यांकन संबंधित रिपोर्ट पेश कर दी है। इस समिति के निष्कर्ष के अनुसार एक पेड़ का एक साथ का आर्थिक मूल्य 74500 रुपए हो सकता है। अर्थात पेड़ की उम्र से हर साल 74500 से गुणा कर उसका मूल्य तय करना चाहिए। देश में पहली बार पेड़ों का आर्थिक मूल्यांकन किया गया है।

समिति ने रिपोर्ट में कहा कि 100 साल पुराने एक हेरिटेज पेड़ की कीमत एक करोड़ से ज्यादा हो सकती है। चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे की अध्यक्षता वाली खंडपीठ ने जनवरी 2020 में इस समिति के सदस्य को पेड़ों का आर्थिक मूल्य तय करने को कहा था। यह कीमत पेड़ द्वारा दी जाने वाली ऑक्सीजन की कीमत और अन्य लाभों पर आधारित हो सकती है। इस खंडपीठ में चीफ जस्टिस के साथ एएस बोपन्ना और वी रामसुब्रमण्यम भी शामिल थे। उन्होंने केवल पेड़ की लकड़ी के आधार पर ही नहीं बल्कि पर्यावरण में पेड़ों के सकारात्मक प्रभाव को ध्यान में रखकर मूल्यांकन किया है।

एक साल की पेड़ की कीमत का गणित

ऑक्सीजन- 45,000
खाद की कीमत- 20,000
लकड़ी की कीमत- 10,000
कुल कीमत- 74500

पश्चिम बंगाल रेलवे ने ओवरब्रिज बनाने के लिए हेरिटेज पेड़ सहित 356 पेड़ काटने की मंजूरी मांगी थी। इस मुद्दे पर समिति ने कहा था कि इन पेड़ों की कीमत 2.2 अरब है, जो इस प्रोजेक्ट की कीमत से भी अधिक है।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा नियुक्त एक्सपर्ट कमेटी की रिपोर्ट

पेड़ की उम्र में हर साल 74500 रुपए का गुणा कर उसका मूल्य तय करना चाहिए। 100 साल पुराने हेरिटेज पेड़ों की कीमत एक हजार से ज्यादा हो सकती है, पेड़ जितना पुराना उतनी ज्यादा कीमत बढ़ जाती है।

