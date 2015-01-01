पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस में अंदरूनी कलह:पार्टी बोली- सार्वजनिक रूप से बयानबाजी से बचें सीनियर लीडर; गुलाब नबी ने पार्टी पर कसा था तंज

नई दिल्ली12 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद के पार्टी के कामकाज के तरीके पर सवाल उठाने के बाद पार्टी प्रवक्ता पवन खेड़ा ने उनपर पलटवार किया।
  • गुलाब नबी आजाद ने रविवार को पार्टी के कामकाज के तरीके पर सवाल उठाए थे, सिब्बल भी खुलकर कर चुके हैं पार्टी का विरोध
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद के पार्टी के कामकाज के तरीके पर सवाल उठाने के बाद पार्टी ने पलटवार किया। पार्टी ने वरिष्ठ नेताओं को सार्वजनिक जगहों पर बयानबाजी से बचने की सलाह दी। पार्टी के प्रवक्ता पवन खेड़ा ने सोमवार को कहा कि वरिष्ठ नेताओं की पार्टी लीडरशिप के पास सीधी पहुंच है। ऐसे में उन्हें सार्वजनिक रूप से कुछ भी कहने की बजाए पार्टी से संपर्क करना चाहिए।

गुलाब नबी आजाद पर साधा निशाना
खेड़ा ने आजाद का नाम लेते हुए कहा कि वे कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी (CWC) के चुनाव पर जोर दे रहे हैं। वे खुद CWC के चुने हुए सदस्य हैं। उन्हें पब्लिकली कुछ कहने के बजाय अपना फोन उठाकर सीधे हाईकमान से बात करनी चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि हर पार्टी में बिहार चुनाव जैसे कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा के लिए एक सिस्टम होता है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि हमारे वरिष्ठ नेता सबके सामने अच्छा उदाहरण पेश करेंगे।

आजाद और सिब्बल जैसे नेता उठा चुके हैं सवाल
आजाद ने रविवार को पार्टी के कामकाज के तरीके पर सवाल उठाए थे। उन्होंने पार्टी में पदाधिकारियों के चुनाव कराने पर जोर देते हुए नेताओं में पनप रहे 5 स्टार कल्चर और चुनाव में मिली हार पर भी तीखे कमेंट किए थे।

कुछ महीने पहले हुई CWC की बैठक के बाद से कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल भी लगातार पार्टी के कामकाज की आलोचना कर रहे हैं। इससे पहले पार्टी के 23 नेताओं ने इस मसले पर अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी को चिट्‌ठी भी लिखी थी। चिट्ठी में पार्टी में ऊपर से नीचे तक बदलाव करने की मांग की गई थी।

वैक्सीन की रणनीति पर राहुल का सरकार पर निशाना
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के रविवार को कोरोना के रिव्यू के बाद कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने वैक्सीन को लेकर केंद्र सरकार की रणनीति को कठघरे में खड़ा किया। उन्होंने पूछा कि सरकार वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर क्या रणनीति है और कब तक देश के हर नागरिक को कोरोना की दवाई मिल जाएगी। राहुल ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से चार सवाल किए।

  • कोरोना की दवा बनाने वाले कैंडिडेट्स में सरकार किसे और क्यों चुनेगी?
  • देश में किसे वैक्सीन पहले दी जाएगी और उसको सभी तक पहुंचाने की सरकार की रणनीति क्या है?
  • क्या फ्री वैक्सीन के लिए पीएम केयर फंड का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा?
  • कब तक देश के हर नागरिक तक वैक्सीन पहुंच जाएगी?
