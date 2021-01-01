पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Rani Laxmibai To Mahatma Gandhi Dandi March; Constitution Of India Hindi English Copy With Illustration Images

72वां गणतंत्र दिवस:चित्रों वाला दुनिया का अकेला संविधान, 22 पन्नों पर शांति निकेतन के चितेरों ने राम और श्याम उकेरे तो सम्राट अकबर और टीपू सुल्तान भी बनाए

एक घंटा पहले
  • राम, कृष्ण, बुद्ध और महावीर के चित्रों पर संविधान के पंथनिरपेक्ष होने पर सवाल उठा था
  • बहस के बाद संविधान सभा में तय हुआ, शब्द संविधान का हिस्सा हैं लेकिन चित्र नहीं

काल की छाती पर पैर रखकर नृत्य करते नटराज, अयोध्या लौटते राम-सीता और लक्ष्मण, कुरुक्षेत्र में अर्जुन को गीता का उपदेश देते कृष्ण और गंगा का धरती पर अवतरण। शांति का उपदेश देते बुद्ध और यज्ञ कराते वैदिक ऋषि की यज्ञशाला। ये सभी चित्र हमारे संविधान की मूल कॉपी यानी अंग्रेजी पांडुलिपि में हैं।

प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू के कहने पर शांति निकेतन के प्रसिद्ध चित्रकार नंदलाल बोस ने अपने छात्रों के साथ चार साल में 22 चित्रों और बॉर्डर से संविधान सजाया। उन्हें 21 हजार रुपए का मेहनताना दिया गया।

संविधान के कवर को अजंता की भित्ति चित्र शैली (दीवारों पर बने चित्र) से सजाया गया है। शुरुआत अशोक के चिह्न से की गई है। अगले पन्ने पर प्रस्तावना या उद्देशिका है। सुनहरे बॉर्डर से घिरी प्रस्तावना में घोड़ा, शेर, हाथी और बैल के चित्र बने हैं। चित्रों में देश की भौगोलिक विविधता को भी दर्शाया गया है। इनके चलते भारतीय संविधान को रिपब्लिक ऑफ आर्ट भी कहा जाता है।

इन चित्रों पर संविधान सभा में बहस भी हुई। दरअसल, कई सदस्यों ने सवाल उठाया कि संविधान में अगर राम, सीता, कृष्ण, हनुमान, बुद्ध, महावीर, गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जैसे चित्र होंगे तो वह पंथनिरपेक्ष कैसे? इस पर सदस्यों के बीच बहस हुई और आखिर वोटिंग से तय हुआ कि संविधान में लिखे शब्द ही संविधान का हिस्सा होंगे, चित्र नहीं।

संविधान की मूल अंग्रेजी कॉपी के कवर को सुनहरे रंग के शतदल कमल और अन्य फूलों से सजाया गया है। यह अजंता की भित्ति चित्र शैली है। इसके बीचों-बीच लिखा CONSTITUTION OF INDIA है।

यह भारत का राजकीय प्रतीक अशोक चिह्न है। इसको सारनाथ में मिले अशोक स्तंभ से लिया गया है। मूल रूप से इसमें चार शेर हैं, जो चारों दिशाओं की ओर मुंह किए खड़े हैं, लेकिन तीन ही दिखाई देते हैं। इसके नीचे एक गोल आधार है जिस पर हाथी, घोड़ा, एक सांड, एक सिंह और एक चक्र बना है।

सबसे पहले नदी घाटी सभ्यता का प्रतीक

संविधान के पहले भाग की शुरुआत सिंधु घाटी सभ्यता के चर्चित प्रतीक जेबू बैल के चित्र से हुई है। इसका नाम संघ और उसका राज्यक्षेत्र है। यह चित्र अशोक के चिह्न और संविधान की उद्देशिका के बाद पेज नंबर एक पर है। जेबू बैल को सबसे शक्तिशाली वंश और मोहन-जो-दारो, हड़प्पा का प्रतीक माना जाता है। जेबू बैल को समूह के एक शक्तिशाली नेता के रूप में देखा जाता था, जो अपने लोगों की हिफाजत करता था।

  • ऐसा दिखता है पूरा पेज...

वैदिक काल भी अछूता नहीं

संविधान के भाग दो की शुरुआत वैदिक काल के गुरुकुल के चित्र से हुई है। इस भाग का नाम नागरिकता है। यह पेज नंबर तीन पर है। उस समय तक अग्नि, इंद्र और सूर्य की पूजा करना आम जीवन में शामिल हो चुका था।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग तीन की शुरुआत राम, सीता लक्ष्मण से हुई है। इस भाग में मौलिक अधिकारों का उल्लेख है। यह पेज नंबर छह पर है। इस चित्र में राम, सीता और लक्ष्मण पुष्पक विमान से अयोध्या लौट रहे हैं।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग चार की शुरुआत कुरुक्षेत्र के चित्र से हुई है। इसमें कृष्ण, अर्जुन को गीता का ज्ञान देते हुए दिखते हैं। इस भाग में राज्य की नीति के निदेशक तत्व बताए गए हैं। यह पेज नंबर 17 पर है।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

प्राचीन भारत में बुद्ध-महावीर से अशोक तक

संविधान के भाग पांच की शुरुआत गौतम बुद्ध से हुई है। इस भाग का नाम संघ है। यह पेज नंबर 20 पर है। संघ की शुरुआत बुद्ध के चित्र से हुई है। इस चित्र में बुद्ध लोगों को ज्ञान देते दिख रहे हैं।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग छह की शुरुआत 24वें जैन तीर्थंकर महावीर से हुई है। इस भाग का नाम है राज्य (पहली अनुसूची के भाग क के राज्य)। यह संविधान का पेज नंबर 63 है। चित्र में महावीर ध्यान में बैठे हुए हैं।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग सात की शुरुआत सम्राट अशोक के चित्र से हुई है। इस भाग का नाम है राज्य (पहली अनुसूची के भाग ख के राज्य)। यह पेज नंबर 98 पर है। इसमें अशोक भिक्षुओं के साथ बौद्ध धर्म का प्रसार करते दिख रहे हैं।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग आठ की शुरुआत हनुमान के चित्र से हुई है। इस भाग का नाम राज्य (पहली अनुसूची के भाग ग के राज्य) है। यह पेज नंबर 102 पर है। चित्र में हनुमान, सीता की तलाश में उड़ते हुए लंका जा रहे हैं।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग नौ की शुरुआत राजा विक्रमादित्य के चित्र से हुई है। इस भाग का नाम पहली अनुसूची के भाग घ में शामिल राज्य क्षेत्र है। यह पेज नंबर 104 पर है। चित्र में विक्रमादित्य सिंहासन बत्तीसी पर बैठे दिख रहे हैं।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग 10 पर प्राचीन नालंदा विश्वविद्यालय की मुहर और उसका चित्र बना हुआ है। इस भाग का नाम है अनुसूचित और जनजाति क्षेत्र। यह पेज नंबर 105 पर है। मुहर पर देवनागरी लिपि में नालंदा विश्वविद्यालय लिखा है।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

पौराणिक कथाओं का भी जिक्र

संविधान के भाग 11 पर राजा भरत का चित्र बना हुआ है। इस भाग का नाम संघ और राज्यों के बीच संबंध है। यह पेज नंबर 106 पर है। यह उड़िया शैली की एक कलाकृति है। इसमें राजा भरत घोड़े के साथ खड़े हैं।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग 12 में नटराज का चित्र बना हुआ है। इस भाग का नाम वित्त, संपत्ति, संविदाएं और वाद है। यह पेज नंबर 113 पर है। यह दक्षिण भारतीय शैली का चित्र है। जिसमें काल की छाती पर पैर रखकर नटराज नृत्य कर रहे हैं।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग 13 में भगीरथ का चित्र बना है। इस भाग का नाम भारत के राज्यक्षेत्र के भीतर व्यापार, वाणिज्य और समागम है। यह पेज नंबर 130 पर है। इसमें महाबलीपुरम मंदिर पर उकेरी गई कलाकृतियों को दर्शाया गया है। शेषनाग के साथ-साथ अन्य देवी-देवताओं के चित्र हैं। इसी चित्र में भगीरथ की तपस्या और गंगा अवतरण को भी दर्शाया गया है।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरी पेज...

देश का मध्यकाल भी अछूता नहीं

संविधान के भाग 14 में अकबर के दरबार का चित्र बना हुआ है। इस भाग का नाम संघ और राज्यों के अधीन सेवाएं। यह पेज नंबर 132 पर है। इस चित्र में अकबर और उनके दरबारी बैठे हुए हैं। पीछे चंवर डोलती महिलाएं हैं।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...
  • संविधान के भाग 15 में मराठा राजा छत्रपति शिवाजी और सिखों के दसवें गुरु गोबिंद सिंह का चित्र बना है। मूल संविधान में 15वां भाग चुनाव है। यह पेज नंबर 141 पर है। यह पहला पन्ना है जिस पर दो चित्र एक साथ हैं।
  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ संघर्ष को भी दर्शाया

संविधान के भाग 16 में रानी लक्ष्मीबाई और टीपू सुल्तान का चित्र बना है। इस भाग का नाम कुछ वर्गों के संबंध में विशेष उपबंध है। यह पेज नंबर 144 पर है। संविधान के चित्रों में यहीं से ब्रिटिश काल शुरू होता है।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग 17 में महात्मा गांधी का चित्र बना है। इस भाग का नाम है आधिकारिक भाषा। यह पेज नंबर 149 पर है। चित्र में महात्मा गांधी नमक कानून को तोड़ने के लिए दांडी मार्च करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग 18 में भी महात्मा गांधी का चित्र बना है। इस भाग का नाम आपात उपबंध है। यह पेज नंबर 154 पर है। यह चित्र बंटवारे से पहले सांप्रदायिक दंगों के समय का है। तब महात्मा गांधी चटगांव के नोआखाली में दंगे शांत कराने गए थे। यह इलाका अब बांग्लादेश में है। चित्र में गांधी जी के साथ दीन बंधु एंड्रयूज भी हैं। एक हिंदू महिला गांधी जी को तिलक लगा रही है और कुछ मुस्लिम पुरुष हाथ जोड़कर खड़े हैं।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग 19 पर सुभाष चंद्र बोस का चित्र बना हुआ है। इस भाग का नाम प्रकीर्ण है। यह पेज नंबर 160 पर है। नेताजी आजाद हिंद फौज के झंडे को सैल्यूट कर रहे हैं, इस झंडे में टीपू सुल्तान का शेर बना हुआ है। चित्र में अंग्रेजी में लिखा है- “हमारे राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा जी, भारत की आजादी की इस पवित्र लड़ाई में हमें अपना आशीर्वाद और शुभकामनाएं दें।”

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

देश की भौगोलिक विविधता से जुड़े चित्र भी

संविधान के भाग 20 पर हिमालय पर्वत का चित्र बना है। इस भाग का नाम संविधान का संशोधन है। यह पेज नंबर 167 पर है। इस चित्र से संविधान में देश की भौगोलिक विविधता काे दिखाने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ है।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग 21 पर ऊंट के काफिले का चित्र है। इस भाग का नाम अस्थायी, संक्रमणकालीन और विशेष उपबंध है। यह पेज नंबर 168 पर है। चित्र में थार रेगिस्तान के बीच ऊंटों का काफिला गुजरता नजर आता है।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

संविधान के भाग 22 पर समुद्र में जहाज का चित्र बना हुआ है। इस भाग का नाम संक्षिप्त नाम, प्रारंभ और निरसन है। यह पेज नंबर 181 पर बना है। चित्र हमारे गौरवशाली सामुद्रिक प्रभाव और यात्राओं का प्रतीक है।

  • नीचे देखिए पूरा पेज...

और अंत में शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि भी

संविधान के बैक कवर में सुनहरे रंग का पुष्पहार बना है। यह स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के शहीदों को समर्पित किया गया है।
संविधान के चित्रों को बनाने वाले नंदलाल बोस का जन्म दिसंबर 1882 में बिहार के मुंगेर नगर में हुआ। उनके पिता पूर्णचंद्र बोस ऑर्किटेक्ट और महाराजा दरभंगा की रियासत के मैनेजर थे। उन्होंने 1905 से 1910 के बीच कलकत्ता गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज ऑफ आर्ट में अबनीन्द्ननाथ ठाकुर से कला की शिक्षा ली, इंडियन स्कूल ऑफ ओरियंटल आर्ट में पढ़ाया और 1922 से 1951 तक शांं‍ति निकेतन के कला भवन के प्रधानाध्यापक रहे। बोस को 1954 में पद्मविभूषण से भी सम्मानित किया गया।

