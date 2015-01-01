पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Corona Vaccine News | Phase 1 Trials Results Of Covaxin Safe And Effective

वैक्सीन पर अच्छी खबर:कोवैक्सिन के फेज-1 ट्रायल्स के नतीजे सामने आए; देश में बनी यह वैक्सीन सेफ और इफेक्टिव

नई दिल्ली33 मिनट पहले
वैक्सीन के देशभर में 25 साइट्स पर 25,800 लोगों पर फेज-3 ट्रायल्स शुरू हुए हैं। 

स्वदेशी कोरोना वैक्सीन- कोवैक्सिन बना रही कंपनी भारत बायोटेक की ओर से खुशखबरी आई है। कोवैक्सिन के फेज-1 ट्रायल्स के नतीजे विदेशी जर्नल मेड-आर्काइव (medRxiv) में आए हैं। इसमें दावा किया गया है कि वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सेफ और इफेक्टिव है। इससे कोई गंभीर साइड-इफेक्ट नहीं हुए हैं।

कोवैक्सिन उन तीन वैक्सीन में से एक है, जिसके लिए ड्रग रेगुलेटर से इमरजेंसी अप्रूवल मांगा गया है। नवंबर में ही इस वैक्सीन के देशभर में 25 साइट्स पर 25,800 लोगों पर फेज-3 ट्रायल्स शुरू हुए हैं।

375 वॉलंटियर्स को 14 दिन के अंतर से डोज दिए

हैदराबाद की कंपनी भारत बायोटेक ने यह वैक्सीन इंडियन काउंसिल फॉर मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) और नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ वायरोलॉजी (NIV) के साथ मिलकर डेवलप की है। फेज-1 क्लिनिकल ट्रायल BBV152 (कोवैक्सिन) वैक्सीन की सेफ्टी और इम्युनोजेनेसिटी जांचने के लिए की गई थी। इस दौरान 375 वॉलंटियर्स को तीन ग्रुप्स में रखा था। उन्हें अलग-अलग मात्रा में डोज दिए गए। दो डोज 14 दिन के अंतर से दिए गए।

माइल्ड साइड इफेक्ट दिखे, वे भी ठीक हुए

जर्नल में प्रकाशित रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक ज्यादातर वॉलंटियर्स को माइल्ड साइड-इफेक्ट्स हुए। यह भी जल्द ही रिजॉल्व कर लिए गए। एक गंभीर साइड-इफेक्ट रिपोर्ट हुआ था पर पता चला कि उसका वैक्सीनेशन से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। सभी तीनों ग्रुप्स में बहुत अच्छा और मजबूत इम्यून रिस्पॉन्स दिखा। अलग-अलग डोज के नतीजों में भी बहुत ज्यादा अंतर नहीं दिखा। इसी के साथ कोरोनावायरस के कुछ स्ट्रेन्स को खत्म करने के गुण सभी वॉलंटियर्स में दिखाई दिए।

वैक्सीन को 2 से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच स्टोर किया जा सकेगा

रिपोर्ट कहती है कि इस वैक्सीन को 2 से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच स्टोर किया जा सकता है। यह नेशनल इम्युनाइजेशन प्रोग्राम की कोल्ड चेन जरूरतों के मुताबिक है।

दोनों ही फॉर्मूलों को फेज-2 इम्युनोजेनेसिटी ट्रायल्स के लिए चुना गया था। कोवैक्सिन के फेज-2 ट्रायल्स खत्म हो चुके हैं। पर उसके नतीजे अब तक सामने नहीं आए हैं।

