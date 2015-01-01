पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना पर गाइडलाइन:केंद्र ने राज्यों से कहा- संक्रमण रोकने के लिए पाबंदी लगा सकते हैं, पर लॉकडाउन के लिए मंजूरी लेनी होगी

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केंद्र की यह गाइडलाइन 1 दिसंबर से लागू होगी। गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के मंत्रालय ने राज्यों को छूट दी है कि वो अपने हालात के हिसाब से पाबंदियां लागू कर सकते हैं। - फाइल फोटो

केंद्र सरकार ने बुधवार को कोरोना पर नई गाइडलाइन जारी की है। केंद्र ने कहा है कि राज्यों को सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए। निगरानी, कंटेनमेंट और सावधानी के लिहाज से उन्हें सख्ती बरतनी होगी। राज्यों को छूट दी गई है कि वो अपने हालात के हिसाब से पाबंदियां लागू कर सकते हैं।

कंटेनमेंट जोन में नाइट कर्फ्यू भी लगा सकते हैं। हालांकि, केंद्र ने यह भी साफ किया है कि कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर स्थानीय स्तर पर लॉकडाउन लगाने के लिए केंद्र की मंजूरी लेनी होगी। केंद्र की यह गाइडलाइन 1 दिसंबर से लागू होगी। केंद्र ने कहा कि अब तक कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में हमने जो कामयाबी हासिल की है, उसे बरकरार रखना है।

यह देश में एक्टिव केसों की घटती संख्या से जाहिर होता है। हालांकि, त्योहारी सीजन और कुछ राज्यों में केसों में बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिली है। इसके राज्यों को सावधानी बरतनी होगी और कंटेनमेंट, सर्विलांस उपायों को सख्ती से लागू करना होगा।

सर्विलांस और कंटेनमेंट के लिए गाइडलाइन

  • राज्यों को कंटेनमेंट जोन में नियमों का सख्ती से पालन कराना होगा। सर्विलांस सिस्टम को मजबूत करना होगा।
  • जिले की एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन को केंद्र सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइंस का पालन कराना होगा।
  • राज्यों को छूट दी गई है कि वे अपने यहां के हालात को देखते हुए खुद से पाबंदियां लगा सकते हैं।
  • सभी जिलों में बनने वाले कंटेनमेंट जोन की लिस्ट अपनी वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करनी होगी। इसे हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री से भी शेयर करना होगा।
  • इन जोन में सख्ती बरतते हुए लोगों की आवाजाही पर रोक लगानी होगी। सिर्फ जरूरी चीजों और मेडिकल जरूरतों के लिए छूट मिलेगी।
  • सर्विलांस टीम घर-घर जाकर कोरोना के लक्षण वालों की पहचान करेगी। प्रोटोकाल के हिसाब से टेस्टिंग कराई जाए।
  • संक्रमित व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों की लिस्ट बने। उनकी पहचान कर ट्रैक किया जाए और क्वारैंटाइन किया जाए।
  • संक्रमित व्यक्ति का तुरंत इलाज शुरू किया जाए। उसे होम आइसोलेशन में रखा जाए। जरूरत होने पर अस्पताल में भर्ती किया जाए।
  • ILI और SARI केसेस को सर्विलांस किया जाए और मोबाइल यूनिट उनके संपर्क में रहें।
  • पाबंदियां लागू करने और नियमों के पालन के लिए लोकल डिस्ट्रिक एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन और पुलिस जिम्मेदार होंगे।

अनलॉक-5 की गाइडलाइंस दो महीने पहले जारी हुई थी

केंद्र सरकार ने दो महीने पहले कोरोना के बीच अनलॉक-5 की गाइडलाइंस जारी की थीं। इसके तहत त्योहारों के सीजन को देखते हुए सरकार ने अनलॉक-5 में छूट बढ़ाई थी।

