कोरोना देश में:भारत में एक्टिव केस घटकर 1.57 लाख हुए, इस मामले में यह दुनिया में 17वें नंबर पर पहुंचा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
देश में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या घटने का सिलसिला जारी है। मंगलवार को 11,000 नए मरीज मिले, 14,256 ठीक हुए और 113 की मौत हो गई। अब 1.57 लाख एक्टिव केस हैं, यानी इन मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। एक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत अब दुनिया में 17वें नंबर पर पहुंच गया है। देश में अब तक 1.07 करोड़ संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। 1.04 लाख मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। 1.54 लाख संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। ये आंकड़े covid19india.org से लिए गए हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • कोरोना की वजह से देश में जनगणना का पहला फेज टाल दिया गया है। जनगणना के साथ होने वाले नेशनल पॉपुलेशन रजिस्टर (NPR) के अपडेशन को भी टालने का फैसला किया गया है। केंद्र सरकार ने यह जानकारी लोकसभा में मंगलवार को दी।
  • पंजाब में नवांशहर के सलोह गांव के सरकारी हाई स्कूल में 14 स्टूडेंट्स और तीन टीचर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। आनन-फानन में स्कूल को बंद कर दिया गया है।
  • दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली में जल्द ही स्कूल पूरी क्षमता के साथ खुल सकेंगे। कोरोना की वजह से पिछले साल मार्च से स्कूल बंद हैं। 18 जनवरी से सरकार ने 10वीं और 12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए स्कूल खोलने की इजाजत दी थी।
  • केंद्र सरकार ने मंगलवार को संसद में बताया कि संक्रमण के चलते अब तक देशभर में 162 डॉक्टर्स, 107 नर्स और 44 आशा वर्कर्स की मौत हुई है।

5 राज्यों का हाल
1. दिल्ली
यहां मंगलवार को 114 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 160 मरीज ठीक हुए और दो की मौत हो गई। अब तक 6.35 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 6.23 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 10,858 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 1,217 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

2. मध्यप्रदेश
यहां मंगलवार को 168 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 296 मरीज ठीक हुए और तीन की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2.55 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 2.49 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 3,815 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 2,423 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

3. गुजरात
यहां मंगलवार को 285 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 422 मरीज ठीक भी हुए और एक की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2.62 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 2.54 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 4,389 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 3,103 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

4. राजस्थान
यहां मंगलवार को 87 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 235 मरीज ठीक भी हुए और दो लोगों की मौत हुई। अब तक 3.17 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 3.13 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 2,768 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 1,798 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

5. महाराष्ट्र
यहां मंगलवार को 1,927 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 4,011 मरीज ठीक हुए और 30 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 20.30 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 19.36 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं। जबकि 51,139 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 41,586 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

