  Hindi News
  National
  Coronavirus Outbreak India Cases LIVE Updates

कोरोना देश में:देश में अब सिर्फ 4.34% एक्टिव केस बचे, इस मामले में दुनिया में दूसरे से तीसरे नंबर पर आया

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
आज करवा चौथ है। यह तस्वीर दिल्ली की है। पति की सलामती के लिए रखा जाने वाला यह वृत इस बार महामारी के बीच पड़ा है। ऐसे में महिलाएं सभी तैयारियां कोरोना की गाइडलाइन को ध्यान में रखकर कर रही हैं।

देश में एक्टिव केसों में एक महीने से लगातार गिरावट आ रही है। इस मामले में भारत अब दूसरे से तीसरे नंबर पर आ गया है। यहां सिर्फ 4.34% मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 26% के साथ अमेरिका पहले नंबर पर और 11% के साथ फ्रांस दूसरे नंबर पर है। इटली और बेल्जियम भी टॉप-5 देशों में शामिल हो गए हैं।

दुनिया में कुल एक्टिव केस का 4.34% हिस्सा ही भारत में

देशएक्टिव केस
अमेरिका26%
फ्रांस11%
भारत4.34%
इटली3.40%
बेल्जियम3.33%

* एक्टिव केस (इलाज करा रहे मरीज) में ये पांच देश सबसे ऊपर।
* आंकड़े worldometers.info से लिए गए हैं।

देश में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार हो गया है। अब तक 83 लाख 12 हजार 947 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। राहत की बात है कि इनमें 76 लाख 54 हजार 757 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 1 लाख 23 हजार 650 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। 5 लाख 33 हजार 27 मरीजों का अभी इलाज चल रहा है।

4 राज्यों में केस फिर से बढ़ने लगे
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य सचिव राजेश भूषण ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बताया कि अक्टूबर के मुकाबले नवंबर में मणिपुर, दिल्ली, केरल और पश्चिम बंगाल में एक्टिव केस की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ी है। मणिपुर में अक्टूबर की शुरुआत में 2000 एक्टिव केस थे जो अब 3500 हो गए हैं।

दिल्ली में 26 हजार से बढ़कर 33 हजार, केरल में 77 हजार से 86 हजार और पश्चिम बंगाल में 26 हजार से बढ़कर 36 हजार एक्टिव केस हो गए हैं। इसे रोकने के लिए टेस्टिंग, ट्रेसिंग और ट्रीटमेंट पर फोकस करना होगा। भूषण ने बताया कि संक्रमण का ओवरऑल पॉजिटिविटी रेट 8% से घटकर 7.4% हो गया है। वीकली पॉजिटिविटी रेट भी 5.2% से कम होकर 4.4% और डेली पॉजिटिविटी रेट 3.7% हो गया है।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • दिल्ली के आंकड़े बता रहे हैं कि यहां कोरोना संक्रमण की तीसरी लहर चल रही है। आधिकारिक आंकड़ों के अनुसार यहां निजी अस्पतालों में वेंटिलेटर वाले 1244 ICU बेड में से 837 फुल हैं। सरकारी अस्पतालों की बात करें तो एलएनजेपी में 200 ICU बेड में से सिर्फ 11 खाली हैं। सफदरजंग अस्पताल में 54 में से एक और एम्स ट्रॉमा सेंटर में 50 में से तीन बेड खाली हैं।
  • होम क्रेडिट इंडिया की ताजा रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कोरोना महामारी के दौरान करीब 46% भारतीयों ने घर चलाने के लिए कर्ज लिया। ज्यादातर कर्ज रिश्तेदारों या दोस्तों से लिया गया। यह सर्वे मुंबई, दिल्ली, भोपाल और पटना समेत सात शहरों में किया गया।
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए राजस्थान और ओडिशा ने पटाखों की खरीददारी-बिक्री पर रोक लगा दी है। राजस्थान में कोई पटाखा बेचता नजर आया तो उस पर 10 हजार का फाइन लगेगा। पटाखा बजाने वालों पर 2 हजार रुपए का फाइन लगेगा।

पांच राज्यों का हाल
1. मध्यप्रदेश
राज्य में मंगलवार को 667 नए मरीज मिले, 912 मरीज ठीक हुए। अब तक 1 लाख 73 हजार 384 केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 1 लाख 62 हजार 366 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। 2974 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है और 8044 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

2. राजस्थान
राज्य में मंगलवार को 1725 संक्रमित मिले, 1219 मरीज ठीक हुए और 10 की मौत हो गई। अब तक कुल 2 लाख 2 हजार 220 लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। इनमें से 1 लाख 83 हजार 899 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, 1936 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 16 हजार 385 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

3. बिहार
राज्य में मंगलवार को 846 केस मिले, 875 मरीज ठीक हुए और सात की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 18 हजार 964 केस आए हैं। इनमें से 2 लाख 10 हजार 855 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं, 1108 संक्रमितों की मौत हुई है। अब कुल 7000 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

4. महाराष्ट्र
मंगलवार को राज्य में 4909 नए मरीज मिले, 6973 संक्रमित ठीक हुए और 120 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 16 लाख 92 हजार 693 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 15 लाख 31 हजार 277 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। इस बीमारी से 44 हजार 248 लोगों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 1 लाख 16 हजार 593 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

5. उत्तरप्रदेश
प्रदेश में मंगलवार को 1726 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए, 2210 मरीज ठीक हुए और 13 की मौत हो गई। मरीजों का कुल आंकड़ा अब 4 लाख 87 हजार 335 हो गया है। इनमें से 4 लाख 57 हजार 708 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। 7089 लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। अब कुल 22 हजार 538 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।




