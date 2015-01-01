पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:24 घंटे में एक्टिव केस 4597 घटे, यह 33 दिन में सबसे कम; आज कुल केस 85 लाख के पार हो सकते हैं

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण की तीसरी लहर शुरू हो गई है, ऐसे में यहां SMS कैम्पेन चलाया जा रहा है। S से सैनिटाइजर, M से मास्क और S से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग।

देश में कोरोना के केस में फिर एक बार बढ़ोतरी देखी जा रही है। शुक्रवार को एक्टिव केस में 4 हजार 597 की कमी दर्ज की गई, लेकिन यह 33 दिन में सबसे कम है। इससे कम गिरावट 4 अक्टूबर को 2 हजार 860 रही थी। देश में शुक्रवार को 49 हजार 851 नए मरीज मिले, 53 हजार 795 ठीक हुए और 576 की मौत हो गई। कुल केस 84 लाख 60 हजार 885 हो गए हैं। आज यह आंकड़ा 85 लाख के पार हो सकता है।

एक्टिव केस अब 2-3 राज्यों में नहीं, बल्कि 15 राज्यों में बढ़ रहे हैं। सबसे बुरी हालत दिल्ली की है। यहां पिछले 15 दिनों में 11 बार एक्टिव केस बढ़े हैं। शुक्रवार को यहां रिकॉर्ड 7178 मरीज मिले। अब कुल 4.2 लाख मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। 64 और मौतों के साथ मरने वालों की संख्या 6833 हो गई है।

इसके अलावा उत्तरप्रदेश, तेलंगाना, बिहार, छत्तीसगढ़, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, अंडमान निकोबार, मिजोरम, दादर एंड नगर हवेली, लद्दाख, मेघालय, मणिपुर, हिमाचल प्रदेश, त्रिपुरा और पंजाब में भी एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। बीते 24 घंटे में इन राज्यों में चार हजार से ज्यादा मामले बढ़े हैं।

अक्टूबर के बाद से एक्टिव केस में लगातार गिरावट, इस दौरान 4 बार 6000 से कम रहा आंकड़ा

तारीखएक्टिव केस (+/-)
03 अक्टूबर+2472
04 अक्टूबर-2860
07 अक्टूबर-5455
11 अक्टूबर-4601
06 नवंबर-4597

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • राज्यसभा सांसद और बिहार में कांग्रेस के प्रभारी शक्ति सिंह गोहिल कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए।
  • पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और BJP सांसद गौतम गंभीर भी आइसोलेट हो गए हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर बताया कि उनके घर में कोरोना का केस मिला है। हालांकि, अभी गंभीर की रिपोर्ट नहीं आई है।
  • दिल्ली में 24 घंटे में 7 हजार से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले हैं। पिछले दो सप्ताह से दिल्ली में रोजाना 4,000 से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे हैं।
  • देश में कोरोना के मामले एक बार फिर तेजी से बढ़ने लगे हैं। एक्टिव केस अब 2-3 राज्यों में नहीं, बल्कि 15 राज्यों में बढ़ रहे हैं। सबसे बुरी हालत दिल्ली की है। यहां पिछले 15 दिनों में 11 बार एक्टिव केस बढ़े हैं। शुक्रवार को यहां रिकॉर्ड 7,178 मरीज मिले। अब कुल 4.2 लाख मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। 64 और मौतों के साथ मरने वालों की संख्या 6,833 हो गई है।
  • दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने कहा है कि कोरोना की तीसरी लहर में पॉजिटिव केस बढ़ रहे हैं। दिल्ली में अभी 7231 कोरोना बेड ऑक्यूपाई हैं, 8572 बेड खाली हैं। हम सरकारी अस्पतालों में बेड बढ़ा रहे हैं, प्राइवेट अस्पतालों से भी ऐसा करने को कहा है।

पांच राज्यों का हाल
1. मध्यप्रदेश
मध्यप्रदेश में एक्टिव केस का ग्राफ ऊपर जाने लगा है। यहां अक्टूबर में एक्टिव केस 200 से 500 तक कम हो रहे थे। बीते दो दिन से यह 100 से भी कम हो गया है। गुरुवार को राज्य में 734 मरीज मिले। पांच मरीजों की मौत हुई और 817 ठीक हो गए।
2. राजस्थान
राज्य में 13 अक्टूबर के बाद से एक्टिव केस रोजाना औसतन 350 से अधिक एक्टिव केस कम हो रहे थे, लेकिन बीते छह दिन से इसमें फिर रोजाना औसतन 192 की बढ़त देखी जा रही है। गुरुवार को 1810 नए मरीज मिले, जबकि 10 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। 1822 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज किया गया।
3. बिहार
राज्य में 22 अक्टूबर के बाद से एक्टिव केस कम हो रहे थे, लेकिन बीते दो दिन से इनमें बढ़त दर्ज की जा रही है। गुरुवार को 266 और शुक्रवार को 125 एक्टिव केस बढ़े। 741 नए केस मिले, 467 लोग रिकवर हुए और आठ संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई।
4. महाराष्ट्र
राज्य में टेस्टिंग का आंकड़ा 92.5 लाख हो गया है। इनमें अब तक 17 लाख 3 हजार 444 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर 5246 नए मरीज मिले। 11 हजार 277 लोग रिकवर हुए और 117 मरीजों की मौत हो गई।
5. उत्तरप्रदेश
राज्य में टेस्टिंग का आंकड़ा 1.5 करोड़ के पार हो गया है। शुक्रवार को 2173 मरीज मिले, 2167 संक्रमिट ठीक हुए और 24 की मौत हो गई। राज्य में 18 सितंबर से लगातार एक्टिव केस घट रहे हैं, लेकिन शुक्रवार को इसमें सबसे कम सिर्फ 18 की गिरावट दर्ज की गई।

