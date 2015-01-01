पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:बीते 24 घंटे में सिर्फ 37 हजार केस आए, जुलाई के बाद तीसरी बार 40 हजार से कम मरीज मिले

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली के सदर बाजार इलाके में स्वाब का कलेक्शन करता स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कर्मचारी। यहां सोमवार को 5023 केस आए। यहां 26 अक्टूबर के बाद से हर दिन 4000 से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे हैं।

देश में कोरोना के केस कुछ राज्यों में भले ही बढ़ रहे हों, लेकिन उसकी तुलना में ज्यादा मरीज ठीक होने की वजह से एक्टिव केस कम होते जा रहे हैं। सोमवार को सिर्फ 37 हजार 164 केस आए, 41 हजार 450 मरीज ठीक हो गए और 450 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। एक्टिव केस में 4 हजार 742 की कमी आई। अब कुल एक्टिव केस 5 लाख 4 हजार 916 रह गए हैं।

रोजाना आ रहे केसों पर नजर डालें तो 17 जुलाई के बाद 9 नवंबर को नए केस दूसरी बाद सबसे कम रहे। 17 जुलाई को 34 हजार 824 केस आए थे। इसके बाद 26 अक्टूबर को 36 हजार 104 केस आए थे।

15 जुलाई को पहली बार 30 हजार से ज्यादा केस आए थे, तब से अब तक 8 बार 40 हजार से कम केस आए

तारीखकेस
15 जुलाई32607
16 जुलाई35468
17 जुलाई34824
18 जुलाई37411
21 जुलाई39117
26 अक्टूबर36104
02 नवंबर37592
09 नवंबर37164

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • कर्नाटक के हायर एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट ने 17 नवंबर से राज्य में खुल रहे यूनिवर्सिटी, कॉलेज, टेक्निकल इंस्टीट्यूट्स और डिप्लोमा कॉलेज के लिए SOP जारी किया है। कोविड-19 के प्रोटोकॉल का सभी को पालन करना होगा। स्टूडेंट्स को बुलाने से पहले उनके पैरेंट्स का अनुमति पत्र मंगवाना होगा।
  • केजरीवाल सरकार ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के उस फैसले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी है जिसमें दिल्ली के निजी अस्पतालों के 80% ICU बेड रिजर्व करने को कहा गया है। इस मामले की सुनवाई सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मंगलवार को होगी।
  • दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने सोमवार को कहा, ‘ऐसा लग रहा है कि दिल्ली में कोरोना केस पीक पर हैं। एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि यह स्थिति अगले 4 से 5 दिन तक बनी रह सकती है। दिल्ली में कोरोना से हो रही मौत की दर 1.59% है।’

पांच राज्यों का हाल

1. मध्यप्रदेश

राज्य में सोमवार को 809 कोरोना मरीज मिले। 681 संक्रमित ठीक हुए और छह की मौत हो गई। अब तक 1 लाख 78 हजार 168 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 8050 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, 1 लाख 67 हजार 84 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण के चलते अब तक 3034 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

2. राजस्थान

राज्य में सोमवार को 1859 संक्रमित पाए गए। यहां अब तक 2 लाख 13 हजार 169 केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 16 हजार 542 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 1 लाख 94 हजार 629 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। महामारी से 1998 लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं।

3. बिहार

सोमवार को राज्य में 865 नए मरीज मिले। 851 मरीज ठीक हुए और सात की मौत हो गई। राज्य में अब तक 2 लाख 23 हजार 477 केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 6738 का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 15 हजार 587 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। कोरोना से अब तक 1151 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है।

4. महाराष्ट्र

राज्य में सोमवार को 3277 संक्रमित मिले। यहां अब तक 17 लाख 23 हजार 135 केस आ चुके हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक, अभी 10 लाख लोग होम क्वारैंटाइन और 7586 लोग इंस्टीट्यूशनल क्वारैंटाइन में हैं। राज्य सरकार ने सोमवार को तकनीकी दिक्कत का हवाला देते हुए मौत और ठीक होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा जारी नहीं किया।

5. उत्तरप्रदेश

प्रदेश में सोमवार को 1627 लोग संक्रमित मिले। इसी के साथ यहां अब तक 4 लाख 99 हजार 190 केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 22 हजार 956 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 69 हजार 3 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से अब तक 7231 लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं।

