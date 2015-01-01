पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:अब एक्टिव केस 5 लाख से कम; पिछली बार 7 दिन में एक लाख मरीज कम हुए थे, इस बार 12 दिन लगे

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
देश में कोरोना के आंकड़ों ने मंगलवार बड़ी राहत दी। एक दिन में ही 10 हजार 457 एक्टिव केस कम हो गए। इसके साथ ही इलाज करा रहे मरीजों का आंकड़ा पांच लाख से नीचे आ गया। हालांकि, इसे छह लाख से पांच लाख होने में 12 दिन लगे, जो पिछले एक लाख केस कम होने के मुकाबले पांच दिन ज्यादा है।

17 सितंबर को एक्टिव केस सबसे ज्यादा 10.17 लाख थे, इसके बाद से इसमें लगातार गिरावट आ रही है। 21 सितंबर को 9.75 लाख एक्टिव केस थे। ये 8 अक्टूबर को 8.93 लाख हो गए। करीब एक लाख का यह फासला कम होने में सबसे ज्यादा 17 दिन लगे।

देश में मंगलवार को 44 हजार 724 नए मरीज मिले, 54 हजार 639 संक्रमित ठीक हुए और 511 की मौत हो गई। अब तक कुल 86.35 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 80.11 लाख मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं, 1.27 लाख मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है और 4.94 लाख का इलाज चल रहा है।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • देश में कोरोना टेस्टिंग का आंकड़ा 12 करोड़ के पार हो गया है। इनमें 7.10% लोग संक्रमित मिले हैं। शुरुआती दो करोड़ टेस्टिंग में सबसे ज्यादा 18.04 लाख संक्रमित मिले थे। इसके बाद 3 से 4 करोड़ टेस्टिंग में 16.57 लाख लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इस बार 11 से 12 करोड़ टेस्टिंग होने में सबसे कम 8.33 लाख लोग संक्रमित मिले।
  • गोवा सरकार ने 10वीं से 12वीं तक के स्कूल 21 नवंबर से खोलने का फैसला लिया है। इसके लिए मंगलवार को गाइडलाइन जारी की गई। एक क्लास में 12 से ज्यादा स्टूडेंट्स नहीं बैठाए जा सकेंगे। सभी क्लास के लिए अलग-अलग शिफ्ट तय की जाएगी।
  • पंजाब सरकार ने राज्य में स्वीमिंग को छोड़कर कई तरह के खेलों के आयोजनों को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके लिए मंगलवार को गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी गई।

पांच राज्यों का हाल

1. मध्यप्रदेश

राज्य में मंगलवार को 900 नए केस आए, 793 मरीज ठीक हुए और आठ की मौत हो गई। एक्टिव केस में 99 की बढ़ोतरी हुई। अब तक 1 लाख 79 हजार 68 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 1 लाख 67 हजार 877 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, 3042 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है और 8149 का इलाज चल रहा है।

2. राजस्थान

राज्य में मंगलवार को 1902 नए मामले सामने आए, 1709 मरीज ठीक हुए और 10 की मौत हो गई। एक्टिव केस में 183 की बढ़ोतरी हुई। अब तक 2 लाख 15 हजार 71 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 1 लाख 96 हजार 338 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, 2008 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है और 16 हजार 725 का इलाज चल रहा है।

3. बिहार

राज्य में मंगलवार को 798 नए मरीज मिले, 6517 लोग ठीक हुए और पांच संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 24 हजार 275 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 2 लाख 16 हजार 601 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, 1156 लोगों ने इस बीमारी से जान गंवाई है और 6517 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

4. महाराष्ट्र

राज्य में मंगलवार को 3791 नए मरीज मिले, 10 हजार 769 लोग ठीक हो गए और 110 मरीजों की मौत हुई। अब तक 17 लाख 26 हजार 926 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 15 लाख 88 हजार 91 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, 45 हजार 435 की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 92 हजार 461 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

5. उत्तरप्रदेश

राज्य में मंगलवार को 2121 नए केस आए, 2201 लोग ठीक हुए हुए, 30 की मौत हुई। अब तक 5 लाख 1 हजार 311 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 4 लाख 71 हजार 204 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और 7261 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब 22 हजार 846 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

