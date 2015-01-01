पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:आंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हुए; डेथ रेट के मामले में पंजाब की स्थिति खराब

नई दिल्ली5 मिनट पहले
देश के 31 राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्यों का रिकवरी रेट 90% से अधिक है। मतलब इन राज्यों में 90% से ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। सबसे ज्यादा रिकवरी रेट आंध्र प्रदेश का है। यहां अब तक 98.6% मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। दूसरे नंबर पर ओडिशा है। यहां 98.5% लोग रिकवर हो चुके हैं। दादर एंड नागर हवेली में 98.4% और अरुणाचल प्रदेश में 98% मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं।

रिकवरी रेट में सबसे खराब स्थिति हिमाचल प्रदेश की है। यहां अब तक 82.3% लोग ही ठीक हो पाए हैं। रिकवरी के मामले में खराब परफॉर्मेंस वाले राज्यों में उत्तराखंड, मणिपुर और सिक्किम भी शामिल है।

डेथ रेट का एनालिसिस करें तो पंजाब की स्थिति सबसे ज्यादा खराब है। यहां अब तक 3.2% मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। इस मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर महाराष्ट्र है। यहां अब तक 2.6%, सिक्किम में 2.2% लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं। इसके अलावा 20 राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्य ऐसे हैं जहां, 1% से 1.8% डेथ रेट है। इस मामले में सबसे अच्छी स्थिति दादर एंड नागर हवेली, मिजोरम,अरुणाचल प्रदेश समेत 12 राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्यों की है। यहां डेथ रेट 1% से भी कम है।

अब तक कुल 98.27 लाख केस
देश में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 98 लाख के पार हो गया है। पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर 29 हजार 961 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इसी के साथ संक्रमितों की संख्या अब 98 लाख 27 हजार 26 हो गई है। इनमें 3 लाख 58 हजार 66 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 93 लाख 23 हजार 792 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। 1 लाख 42 हजार 662 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • पंजाब में किसानों के बढ़ते प्रदर्शन के बीच चिंताजनक खबर सामने आई है। दूसरे सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, राज्य के 24.19% लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। ये सर्वे 12 जिलों में हुआ था। खराब हालात को देखते हुए मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने नाइट कर्फ्यू को 1 जनवरी तक बढ़ाने का आदेश दे दिया। तब तक राज्य में बड़े जमावड़े भी नहीं हो सकेंगे। पुलिस को निगरानी रखने का आदेश दिया गया है।
  • महाराष्ट्र में लोगों की बड़ी लापरवाही देखने को मिली है। यहां मुंबई के एक नाइट क्लब में 1 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को पार्टी करते हुए पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। सभी बगैर मास्क के थे। पुलिस ने नाइट क्लब संचालक के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कर ली है। बाकी लोगों को चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया गया। BMC के कमिश्नर इकबाल सिंह चहल ने कहा कि लोगों को गाइडलाइन का पालन करने के लिए कहा गया है। हम हालात का जायजा ले रहे हैं। 20 दिसंबर तक अगर इसमें सुधार नहीं देखा गया तो नाइट कर्फ्यू पर विचार करना पड़ेगा।
  • केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने पुणे की जेनोवा कंपनी को ह्यूमन ट्रायल की मंजूरी दे दी है। ये देश की पहली वैक्सीन मैसेंजर-RNA यानी mRNA टेक्नोलॉजी पर डेवलप की गई हैं। इस तरह के वैक्सीन मैसेंजर RNA का इस्तेमाल करते हैं, जो शरीर को बताते हैं कि किस तरह का प्रोटीन बनाना है। जेनोवा से पहले फाइजर और मॉडर्ना ने ह्यूमन ट्रायल्स पूरे कर लिए हैं। मॉडर्ना की वैक्सीन 94.5% तक इफेक्टिव है, जबकि फाइजर की वैक्सीन 90% इफेक्टिव। यह दोनों भी वैक्सीन मैसेंजर-RNA यानी mRNA बेस्ड टेक्नोलॉजी पर डेवलप की गई हैं।
  • मेघालय के मुख्‍यमंत्री कोर्नाड संगमा कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। उन्‍होंने सोशल मीडिया पर ये जानकारी दी। कोर्नाड ने लिखा, 'मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। फिलहाल होम आइसोलेशन में हूं और मुझे हल्के लक्षण हैं। पिछले पांच दिनों में मैं जिन लोगों के संपर्क में आया हूं उन सभी से अनुरोध है कि वे अपनी सेहत पर नजर रखें और जरूरी हो तो टेस्‍ट करवा लें। सुरक्षित रहें।'

5 राज्यों का हाल

1. दिल्ली

राजधानी दिल्ली में पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर 2385 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। 2402 लोग रिकवर हुए और 60 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 6 लाख 3 हजार 535 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 18 हजार 676 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 5 लाख 74 हजार 925 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 9934 हो गई है।

2. मध्यप्रदेश

राज्य में शुक्रवार को 1222 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 1347 लोग रिकवर हुए और 9 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 21 हजार 115 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 13 हजार 92 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 4 हजार 641 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 3382 हो गई है।

3. गुजरात

पिछले 24 घंटे में राज्य के 1223 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। 1403 लोग रिकवर हुए और 13 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 25 हजार 304 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 13 हजार 527 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 7 हजार 629 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 4148 हो गई है।

4. राजस्थान

राज्य में शुक्रवार को 1473 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। 2768 लोग रिकवर हुए और 14 की मौत हो गई। अब तक संक्रमण की चपेट में 2 लाख 88 हजार 692 लोग आ चुके हैं। इनमें 17 हजार 721 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 68 हजार 457 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 2514 हो गई है।

5. महाराष्ट्र

राज्य में शुक्रवार को 4268 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। 2774 लोग रिकवर हुए और 87 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 18 लाख 72 हजार 440 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 73 हजार 315 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 17 लाख 49 हजार 973 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 48 हजार 59 हो गई है।

