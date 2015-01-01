पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:24 घंटे में करीब 5 हजार एक्टिव केस कम हुए, इनमें से 4351 अकेले महाराष्ट्र में, 16 राज्यों में मरीज बढ़े

नई दिल्ली17 मिनट पहले
देश के कुछ राज्यों में एक्टिव केस में हो रही बढ़ोतरी चिंता का सबब बन गया है। बुधवार को देश में 4 हजार 988 एक्टिव केस बढ़े, इनमें से अकेले महाराष्ट्र में ही 4 हजार 351 मरीज कम हुए। 17 राज्यों में एक्टिव केस कम हुए हैं तो 16 राज्यों में बढ़े हैं। सबसे ज्यादा 1244 मरीज दिल्ली में बढ़े हैं।

बुधवार को देश में कुल 48 हजार 285 केस आए, 52 हजार 704 मरीज ठीक हो गए, 550 की मौत हो गई। अब तक कुल 86.84 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। 80.64 लाख मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं, 1.28 लाख मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 4.89 लाख का इलाज चल रहा है।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए बुधवार को बड़ा फैसला किया। यहां 2021 में 10वीं और 12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स बिना परीक्षा पास किए जाएंगे।
  • दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने लोगों के जमावड़े और ट्रांसपोर्ट से जुड़ी पाबंदियों में ढील देने पर केजरीवाल सरकार को फटकार लगाई है। अदालत ने सरकार से पिछले दो हफ्ते में कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए किए गए उपायों पर स्टेटस रिपोर्ट भी मांगी।
  • दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर ज्यादा दिन तक चल सकती है। इसमें पिछली बार से ज्यादा केस आ सकते हैं।
  • हिमाचल प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट ने भी प्रदेश सरकार से पूछा है कि राज्य में कोरोना से बिगड़ रहे हालात पर आप क्या कदम उठा रहे हैं? जवाब शुक्रवार को दाखिल करना है।

पांच राज्यों का हाल

1. मध्यप्रदेश

राज्य में बुधवार को 883 कोरोना मरीज मिले। 691 लोग रिकवर हुए और 13 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 1 लाख 79 हजार 951 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 8328 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 1 लाख 68 हजार 568 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण के चलते अब तक 3055 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

2. राजस्थान

बुधवार को राज्य में 2080 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। इसी के साथ मरीजों का आंकड़ा अब 2 लाख 17 हजार 151 हो गया है। इनमें 16 हजार 993 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 1 लाख 98 हजार 139 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक संक्रमण के चलते 2019 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

3. बिहार

पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर 702 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। इसी के साथ मरीजों का आंकड़ा अब 2 लाख 24 हजार 977 हो गया है। इनमें 6392 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 17 हजार 422 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 1162 हो गई है।

4. महाराष्ट्र

राज्य में बुधवार को 4907 नए मरीज मिले। 9164 लोग रिकवर हुए और 125 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। अब तक राज्य में 17 लाख 31 हजार 833 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 88 हजार 70 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 15 लाख 97 हजार 255 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से अब तक 45 हजार 560 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

5. उत्तरप्रदेश

राज्य में बुधवार को संक्रमण के 1848 नए केस आए। 2112 मरीज ठीक हुए और 20 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 5 लाख 3 हजार 159 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 22 हजार 562 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 4 लाख 73 हजार 316 संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 7281 की मौत हो चुकी है।

