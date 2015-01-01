पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Coronavirus Outbreak India Cases LIVE Updates; Maharashtra Pune Madhya Pradesh Indore Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Haryana Punjab Bihar Novel Corona (COVID 19) Death Toll India Today Mumbai Delhi Coronavirus News

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना देश में:अब तक देश में केवल 11.01% नागरिकों का टेस्ट हुआ; इसमें 6.44% लोग संक्रमित पाए गए

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

138 करोड़ की आबादी में अब तक केवल 11.74% यानी 15 करोड़ 26 लाख लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट हो पाया है। इसमें 6.45% यानी 98.57 लाख लोग संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। टेस्टिंग के आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें, तो देश में हर 10 लाख की आबादी में 1.10 लाख लोगों की जांच हो रही है। अमेरिका में इतनी ही आबादी में 6.55 लाख और ब्राजील में 1.20 लाख लोगों की जांच हो रही है।

राजधानी दिल्ली में हर 100 में से 33 लोगों की जांच हुई
देश के टॉप-10 संक्रमित राज्यों में सबसे ज्यादा टेस्टिंग राजधानी दिल्ली में हुई है। यहां दो करोड़ की आबादी में अब तक 33.61% लोगों की जांच हो चुकी है। मतलब हर 100 नागरिक में 33 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट हो रहा है। इस मामले में आंध्र प्रदेश दूसरे नंबर पर है। यहां अब तक 21.36% और केरल में 19.63% लोगों की जांच हुई है। टेस्टिंग के मामले में राजस्थान की हालत सबसे खराब है। यहां 7.7 करोड़ लोगों में अब तक महज 6.16% लोगों की जांच ही हो पाई है। आबादी के लिहाज से देश के सबसे बड़े राज्य यानी उत्तर प्रदेश में 9.37% यानी 2.1 करोड़ लोगों की जांच हो चुकी है।

अब तक 98.57 लाख केस
देश में अब तक 98 लाख 57 हजार 380 लोग कोरोना की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 3 लाख 54 हजार 904 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 93 लाख 56 हजार 879 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। 1 लाख 43 हजार 055 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • केरल सरकार ने राज्य में मुफ्त में वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव चलाने का ऐलान किया है। मुख्यमंत्री पी विजयन ने कहा कि राज्य के सभी लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन मुफ्त में लगाई जाएगी।
  • हरियाणा के गृह और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने केंद्र सरकार को पत्र लिखकर वैक्सीनेशन में पब्लिक रिप्रजेंटेटिव यानी सांसद, विधायकों को प्राथमिकता देने को कहा है। विज ने लिखा है कि ये प्रतिनिधि जनता के बीच जाते हैं। इसलिए प्रायोरिटी सूची में इन्हें भी शामिल करना चाहिए।
  • उत्तराखंड की मंत्री रेखा आर्या कोरोना संक्रमित पाई गई हैं। उन्होंने अपने संपर्क में आए लोगों से टेस्ट कराने की अपील की है।
  • पुणे नगर निगम प्रशासन ने स्कूल खोलने के फैसले को फिर से टाल दिया है। अब 3 जनवरी 2021 तक शहर में स्कूल बंद रहेंगे। इसके लिए आदेश जारी कर दिया गया है।
  • उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने कुंभ मेला के लिए स्पेशल कोविड-19 ऑफिसर नियुक्त करने का आदेश दिया है।

रिकवरी रेट बढ़ रहा
देश के 31 राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्यों का रिकवरी रेट 90% से अधिक है। मतलब इन राज्यों में 90% से ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। सबसे ज्यादा रिकवरी रेट आंध्र प्रदेश का है। यहां अब तक 98.6% मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। दूसरे नंबर पर ओडिशा है। यहां 98.5% लोग रिकवर हो चुके हैं। दादर एंड नागर हवेली में 98.4% और अरुणाचल प्रदेश में 98% मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं।

हिमाचल की स्थिति सबसे खराब

  • रिकवरी रेट में सबसे खराब स्थिति हिमाचल प्रदेश की है। यहां अब तक 82.3% लोग ही ठीक हो पाए हैं। रिकवरी के मामले में खराब परफॉर्मेंस वाले राज्यों में उत्तराखंड, मणिपुर और सिक्किम भी शामिल है।
  • डेथ रेट का एनालिसिस करें तो पंजाब की स्थिति सबसे ज्यादा खराब है। यहां अब तक 3.2% मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। इस मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर महाराष्ट्र है। यहां अब तक 2.6%, सिक्किम में 2.2% लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं।
  • इसके अलावा 20 राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्य ऐसे हैं जहां, 1% से 1.8% डेथ रेट है। इस मामले में सबसे अच्छी स्थिति दादर एंड नागर हवेली, मिजोरम,अरुणाचल प्रदेश समेत 12 राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्यों की है। यहां डेथ रेट 1% से भी कम है।

5 राज्यों का हाल

1. दिल्ली
राजधानी दिल्ली में शनिवार को 1935 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। 3191 लोग रिकवर हुए और 47 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 6 लाख 5 हजार 470 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 5 लाख 78 हजार 116 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 9981 हो गई है। 17 हजार 373 मरीजों का अभी इलाज चल रहा है।

2. मध्यप्रदेश
राज्य में शनिवार को संक्रमण के 1282 नए मामले सामने आए। 1418 लोग रिकवर हुए और 9 लोगों की जान चली गई। अब तक 2 लाख 22 हजार 397 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 3391 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 2 लाख 6 हजार 591 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।

3. गुजरात
राज्य में शनिवार को 1204 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 1338 लोग रिकवर हुए और 12 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 26 हजार 508 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 13 हजार 381 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 8 हजार 967 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 4160 हो गई है।

4. राजस्थान
राज्य में शनिवार को 1307 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। 2913 लोग रिकवर हुए और 14 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 89 हजार 999 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 16 हजार 821 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 2 लाख 70 हजार 650 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 2528 हो गई है।

5. महाराष्ट्र
महाराष्ट्र में शनिवार को 4259 नए मरीज मिले। 3949 लोग रिकवर हुए और 80 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 18 लाख 76 हजार 699 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 73 हजार 542 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 17 लाख 53 हजार 922 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 48 हजार 139 हो गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें