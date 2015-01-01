पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:24 घंटे में 41 हजार केस आए और 42 हजार ठीक हुए, एक्टिव केस में बीते 45 दिनों में सबसे कम 1027 केस की गिरावट

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
त्योहार का मौका है, बाजारों में भीड़ है। दिल्ली में इस मौके पर भी लोगों को ऐहतियात बरतने की नसीहत दी जा रही है।

देश में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस में तेजी से आ रही गिरावट दिवाली के दिन धीमी रही। 41 हजार 658 केस आए और इसके मुकाबले सिर्फ 42 हजार 215 मरीज ठीक हुए। 449 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। ऐसे में एक्टिव केस में सिर्फ 1027 एक्टिव केस कम हुए। यह बीते 45 दिनों में सबसे कम है। एक्टिव केसों में 3 अक्टूबर से लगातार कमी आ रही है।

देश में अब तब 88.14 लाख मरीज कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 82.03 लाख ठीक हो चुके हैं और 1.29 लाख की मौत हो चुकी है।

पांच राज्यों का हाल

1. मध्यप्रदेश

राज्य में शुक्रवार को 1048 नए केस मिले। 833 लोग रिकवर हुए और 11 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 1 लाख 82 हजार 45 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 8876 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 1 लाख 70 हजार 93 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण के चलते जान गंवाने वालों का आंकड़ा अब 3076 हो गया है।

2. राजस्थान

राज्य में शुक्रवार को 2144 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 1827 लोग ठीक हुए और 12 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 21 हजार 471 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 17 हजार 657 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 1 हजार 770 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 2044 हो गई है।

3. बिहार

पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर राज्य में 581 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 870 लोग रिकवर हुए और 7 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 26 हजार 81 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 6078 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 18 हजार 828 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से 1174 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

4. महाराष्ट्र

पिछले 24 घंटे में 4132 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 4543 लोग रिकवर हुए और 127 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 17 लाख 40 हजार 461 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 84 हजार 82 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 16 लाख 9 हजार 607 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। मरने वालों की संख्या अब 45 हजार 809 हो गई है।

5. उत्तरप्रदेश

प्रदेश में शुक्रवार को 2178 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई। 2005 लोग रिकवर हुए और 25 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 5 लाख 7 हजार 602 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 23 हजार 95 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 77 हजार 180 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 7327 हो गई है।

