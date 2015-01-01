पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:लगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
देश में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में तेजी से कमी आ रही है। मंगलवार को 26 हजार 251 नए केस आए, 33 हजार 853 मरीज ठीक हो गए और 383 की मौत हुई। इस तरह 8 हजार 8 एक्टिव केस कम हो गए। देश में अब तक 99.32 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 94.55 लाख मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। 1.44 लाख की मौत हुई है और 3.30 लाख मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

हर दिन करीब 25-30 हजार केस आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में अगले तीन दिन में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा एक करोड़ के पार हो सकता है। ये आंकड़े covid19india.org से लिए गए हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला किया है। राज्य में अब RT-PCR टेस्ट 700 रुपए में किया जाएगा। इससे पहले इसकी कीमत 980 रुपए थी।
  • दिल्ली AIIMS में हड़ताल पर गई नर्सिंग यूनियन ने एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन से चर्चा के बाद अपना फैसला वापस ले लिया। इससे पहले दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने हड़ताल पर रोक लगाते हुए नर्साें को काम पर लौटने के लिए कहा था।
  • हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज के फेफड़ों में संक्रमण बढ़ गया है। वे 5 दिसंबर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए थे। हालत में सुधार न होने की स्थिति में उन्हें रोहतक PGI से मेदांता शिफ्ट किया गया है।

5 राज्यों का हाल
1. दिल्ली
यहां मंगलवार को 1617 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। 2343 लोग ठीक हुए और 41 की मौत हो गई। अब तक यहां 6 लाख 10 हजार 447 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 14 हजार 480 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 5 लाख 85 हजार 852 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।

2. मध्यप्रदेश
यहां पिछले 24 घंटे में 1073 केस आए। 1347 लोग ठीक हो गए और 13 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। यहां अब तक 2 लाख 25 हजार 709 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 2 लाख 9 हजार 768 ठीक हो गए, जबकि 3 हजार 425 की मौत हो गई। अभी 12 हजार 516 का इलाज चल रहा है।

3. गुजरात
यहां मंगलवार को 1110 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 1236 लोग ठीक हुए और 11 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 29 हजार 913 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 12 हजार 781 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 2 लाख 12 हजार 939 लोग अब तक ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 4193 की मौत हो चुकी है।

4. राजस्थान
यहां पिछले 24 घंटे में 1045 केस आए। 1722 लोग ठीक हुए और 13 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 93 हजार 584 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 15 हजार 510 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 75 हजार 506 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, 2568 की मौत हो चुकी है।

5. महाराष्ट्र
यहां मंगलवार को 3442 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 4395 लोग ठीक हुए और 70 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 18 लाख 86 हजार 807 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 71 हजार 356 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 17 लाख 66 हजार 10 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 48 हजार 339 हो गई है।

