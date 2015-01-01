पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए

नई दिल्ली38 मिनट पहले
यह तस्वीर मुंबई के सायन इलाके की है। यहां एक व्यक्ति सैंटा क्लॉज की ड्रेस पहनकर लोगों को मास्क बांटते हुए।

देश में कोरोना संक्रमितों के आंकड़ों ने बुधवार को बड़ी राहत दी। सिर्फ 18 हजार 164 नए केस आए। यह 24 जून के बाद सबसे कम रहे। तब 16 हजार 868 केस आए थे। बीते 24 घंटे में 33 हजार 350 मरीज ठीक हो गए। 356 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। इससे इलाज करा रहे मरीज, यानी एक्टिव केस में 15 हजार 563 की कमी आई। यह करीब डेढ़ महीने में सबसे ज्यादा है। इससे पहले 2 नवंबर को 21 हजार 447 एक्टिव केस कम हुए हुए थे।

देश में अब तक 99.50 लाख लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हुए हैं, इनमें से 94.89 लाख ठीक हो चुके हैं और 1.44 लाख ने इस महामारी से जान गंवा दी है। ये आंकड़े covid19india.org से लिए गए हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • यूपी के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों की दिसंबर और जनवरी की छुट्टियां रद्द कर दी गई हैं। ऐसा राज्य में चलने वाले वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम के लिए किया गया है।
  • IIT मद्रास में एक दिसंबर से अब तक करीब 191 छात्रों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कैम्पस में शुरुआती दो केस 1 दिसंबर को ही मिले थे। इसके बाद इस कैम्पस को कोविड हॉटस्पॉट घोषित कर दिया गया था।
  • उत्तराखंड के हेल्थ सेक्रेटरी अमित नेगी बुधवार को कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। राज्य में अब तक 84 हजार 69 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें 6 हजार 140 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

5 राज्यों का हाल

1. दिल्ली
यहां बुधवार को 1547 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। 2734 लोग ठीक हुए और 12 की मौत हो गई। अब तक यहां 6 लाख 11 हजार 994 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 13 हजार 261 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 5 लाख 88 हजार 586 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।
2. मध्यप्रदेश
यहां बुधवार को 1079 केस आए। 1257 लोग ठीक हो गए और आठ मरीजों की मौत हो गई। यहां अब तक 2 लाख 26 हजार 788 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 2 लाख 11 हजार 25 ठीक हो गए, जबकि 3 हजार 433 की मौत हो गई। अभी 12 हजार 330 का इलाज चल रहा है।
3. गुजरात
यहां बुधवार को 1160 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 1384 लोग ठीक हुए और 10 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 31 हजार 73 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 12 हजार 547 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 2 लाख 14 हजार 323 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 4203 की मौत हो चुकी है।
4. राजस्थान
यहां बुधवार को 1247 केस आए। 2237 लोग ठीक हुए और 10 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 94 हजार 831 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 14 हजार 510 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 77 हजार 743 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, 2578 की मौत हो चुकी है।
5. महाराष्ट्र
यहां बुधवार को आंकड़ों में कुछ सुधार किया गया। 5914 केस कम किए गए। 3887 मरीज ठीक भी हो गए। 95 की मौत हुई। यहां अब तक 18.80 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। 17.69 लाख मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। 48 हजार 434 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब कुल 61 हजार 454 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

