कोरोना देश में:एक्टिव केस 4.5 लाख से भी कम रह गए, लेकिन दिल्ली और केरल में संक्रमण की तेज रफ्तार ने चिंता बढ़ाई

नई दिल्ली25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आज से छठ पर्व की शुरुआत हो गई है, लेकिन केजरीवाल सरकार ने कोरोना के बढ़ते केस को देखते हुए इसे सार्वजनिक रूप से नहीं मनाने का आदेश दिया है। यहां रहने वाले पूर्वांचल के लोग इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं।

देश में कोरोना के नए मामलों में काफी गिरावट देखी जा रही है साथ ही एक्टिव केस में भी कमी हो रही है, लेकिन दिल्ली और केरल में संक्रमण की रफ्तार तेज होती जा रही है। मंगलवार को देश में कुल 38 हजार 478 केस सामने आए, इसके मुकाबले 44 हजार 671 मरीज ठीक हो गए। 471 मरीजों की मौत हुई। एक्टिव केस में 6 हजार 672 की कमी आई।

उधर, दिल्ली में बीते 17 दिनों में ही 1 लाख 3 हजार, केरल में 93 हजार 370 केस आए हैं। महाराष्ट्र में 68 हजार 734, पश्चिम बंगाल में 60 हजार 566, हरियाणा में 35 हजार 597, जबकि राजस्थान में 31 हजार 433 मरीज मिले हैं।

17 दिन में दिल्ली में बढ़े 1 लाख केस, केरल में 93 हजार मरीज मिले

राज्यनए केस
दिल्ली1.03 लाख
केरल93,370
महाराष्ट्र68,734
प.बंगाल60,566
हरियाणा35,597
राजस्थान31,433

*आंकड़े 1 से 17 नवंबर तक के हैं।

*इन 17 दिनों में देश के 6 राज्यों में संक्रमण के सबसे ज्यादा मामले सामने आए।

देश में अब तक 89.12 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 83.33 लाख मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 1.31 लाख संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई है। 4 लाख 46 हजार मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने कहा- त्योहारों में खूब लापरवाही हुई

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने मंगलवार को कहा कि त्योहारों के दौरान देशभर में लोगों ने काफी लापरवाही बरती है। इसके नतीजे अब देखने को मिलेंगे। मंत्रालय के सचिव राजेश भूषण ने कहा कि अभी मरीजों के आंकड़े कम हुए हैं, लेकिन अगले दो हफ्ते काफी अहम हैं। इस दौरान कोरोना के केस घटने की बजाय बढ़ सकते हैं।

मंत्रालय ने दिल्ली में केस बढ़ने और मौतों की संख्या में हुए इजाफे पर भी चिंता जताई। कहा कि केस बढ़ने की वजह टेस्टिंग की संख्या स्थिर होना है। जून में औसतन 50-57 हजार टेस्ट दिल्ली में होते थे। इसके बाद टेस्टिंग दर बढ़ने की बजाय स्थिर हो गई। इस बीच, बड़ी संख्या में लोग ट्रेस नहीं हो पाए और कोरोना फैलता रहा। अब केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली सरकार से टेस्टिंग बढ़ाने को कहा है। हर दिन 1 लाख से 1.20 लाख टेस्ट होंगे।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय और ICMR ने क्या कहा?

  • दिल्ली में अब 3500 ICU बेड्स उपलब्ध हैं। इसे अगले कुछ दिनों में 6 हजार करना है। दो दिनों के अंदर 537 नए ICU बेड्स सरदार पटेल कोविड हॉस्पिटल में तैयार किए गए हैं।
  • सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट का वैक्सीन तीसरे फेज के ट्रायल में है। अभी कुल 5 वैक्सीन ट्रायल फेज में हैं। इनमें 2 का फाइनल ट्रायल शुरू हो गया है।
  • देश में रिकवरी रेट 93% हो गया है। पिछले हफ्ते हर दिन औसतन 46,700 लोग ठीक हुए। औसतन 40 हजार 300 नए केस सामने आए।
  • अब तक 12 करोड़ 65 लाख टेस्ट हो चुके हैं।
  • देश में ओवरऑल 7% की दर से केस मिले। अब डेली पॉजिटिविटी रेट 4.1% है।
  • पिछले हफ्ते हर 10 लाख की आबादी में 211 नए केस मिले। ये आंकड़ा अन्य देशों के मुकाबले काफी कम है।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए कई राज्यों ने सार्वजनिक जगहों पर छठ पूजा करने पर रोक लगा दी है। इनमें दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र, पश्चिम बंगाल, ओडिशा और महाराष्ट्र शामिल हैं। राज्य सरकारों ने कहा है कि छठ पूजा के दिन कोई भी सार्वजनिक नदियों, तालाबों पर पूजा नहीं कर सकता है।
  • आदेश के मुताबिक, श्रद्धालु अपने घर में ही पूजा कर सकते हैं। उधर, झारखंड सरकार ने भारी विरोध के चलते छठ पूजा पर लगी रोक हटा ली है। सोमवार को ही आदेश जारी कर हेमंत सोरेन सरकार ने सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर छठ पूजा करने पर रोक लगाई थी।
  • दिल्ली में कोरोना के केस लगातार बढ़ने से सरकार की चिंता बढ़ गई है। दिल्ली सरकार बाजार बंद करने की तैयारी कर रही है। मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने मंगलवार को कहा कि कोरोना रोकने के लिए छोटे स्तर पर लॉकडाउन भी लगाया जा सकता है।
  • दिल्ली में अब शादी में 200 की जगह सिर्फ 50 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। दिल्ली सरकार ने इसको लेकर केंद्र को प्रस्ताव भेजा है। दो दिन पहले गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने दिल्ली में कोरोना के हालात की समीक्षा की थी।
  • दिल्ली से नोएडा की तरफ जाने वाले लोगों का अब रैंडम टेस्ट होगा। नोएडा जिला प्रशासन ने इसके लिए आदेश जारी कर दिया है। दिल्ली-यूपी सीमा पर ही लोगों को रोककर टेस्ट कराए जाएंगे।

5 राज्यों का हाल

1. दिल्ली

राज्य में मंगलवार को 6396 नए मरीज मिले। 4421 लोग रिकवर हुए और 99 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 4 लाख 95 हजार 598 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 42 हजार मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 45 हजार 782 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण के चलते अब तक 7812 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

2. मध्यप्रदेश

पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर प्रदेश में 922 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 848 लोग रिकवर हुए और 10 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 1 लाख 85 हजार 446 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 9060 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 1 लाख 73 हजार 284 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 3102 हो गई है।

3. राजस्थान

राज्य में मंगलवार को 2194 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 1834 लोग रिकवर हुए और 11 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 30 हजार 180 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 19 हजार 33 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 9 हजार 58 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 2089 हो गई है।

4. महाराष्ट्र

मंगलवार को 2732 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। 5123 लोग रिकवर हुए और 68 मरीजों की मौत हुई। अब तक 17 लाख 52 हजार 509 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 81 हजार 925 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 16 लाख 23 हजार 503 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 46 हजार 102 हो गई है।

5. उत्तरप्रदेश

मंगलवार को राज्य में 1420 नए मरीज मिले। 1838 लोग रिकवर हुए और 19 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 5 लाख 14 हजार 270 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 22 हजार 166 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 84 हजार 692 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और 7314 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

