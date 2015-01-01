पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:48 दिन बाद एक्टिव केस में बढ़ोतरी हुई, कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 90 लाख के पार

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली में कोरोना और प्रदूषण दोनों बेकाबू हो रहे हैं। इसे लेकर केजरीवाल सरकार का विरोध हो रहा है।

देश में कोरोना की रफ्तार तेज होती जा रही है। गुरुवार को 46 हजार 185 लोग संक्रमित मिले। इसके मुकाबले 45 हजार 246 मरीज ठीक हुए। 583 मरीजों ने महामारी से दम तोड़ दिया। इस तरह एक्टिव केस में 343 की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई। इलाज करा रहे इन मरीजों की संख्या में 3 अक्टूबर के बाद से लगातार कमी आ रही थी।

देश में अब तक 90 लाख 1 हजार 263 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जा चुके हैं। राहत की बात है कि इनमें 84 लाख 23 हजार 162 लोग ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। 4 लाख 41 हजार 727 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। संक्रमण के चलते जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 1 लाख 32 हजार 133 हो गई है।

अहमदाबाद में 23 नवंबर तक कर्फ्यू

गुजरात सरकार ने अहमदाबाद में 23 नवंबर की सुबह 6 बजे तक कंप्लीट कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है। आदेश गुरुवार रात 9 बजे से लागू हुआ। इस दौरान केवल दूध और दवा की दुकानें खुली रहेंगी। राज्य सरकार ने 23 नवंबर से स्कूल-कॉलेज खोलने के अपने पुराने आदेश को भी रद्द कर दिया है।

दिल्ली में 3 दिन में 150 ICU और 800 कोविड बेड तैयार

दिल्ली में कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मामलों से निपटने के लिए सरकार ने तैयारियां तेज कर दी हैं। गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मीटिंग के 3 दिन के अंदर ही दिल्ली में 150 ICU और ट्रेन कोच में 800 कोविड-19 बेड्स तैयार हो गए। ये 800 बेड शाकुर बस्ती रेलवे स्टेशन पर हैं। यहां CAPF के डॉक्टर तैनात किए गए हैं। गृह मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, अभी 3652 ICU बेड हैं। इनकी संख्या और बढ़ाने पर काम चल रहा है।

दिल्ली में ये सुविधाएं भी बढ़ाई गईं

  • मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, टेस्टिंग बढ़ाने पर भी काम शुरू हो गया है। 18 नवंबर को 28 हजार 708 RT-PCR टेस्ट हुए। नवंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते तक हर दिन 60 हजार टेस्ट होने लगेंगे।
  • केंद्र ने 10 मल्टी डिसिप्लिनरी टीम भी गठित की हैं। ये 100 से ज्यादा प्राइवेट अस्पतालों पर नजर रखेंगी, साथ ही ICU और कोविड-19 बेड्स की जरूरतों पर केंद्र को रिपोर्ट सौंपेगी।
  • छतरपुर इलाके के कोविड केयर सेंटर में मौजूद 500 आइसोलेशन बेड को ऑक्सीजन सुविधाओं के साथ लैस कर दिया गया है।

90 अस्पतालों के 60% बेड्स कोविड मरीजों के लिए रिजर्व

दिल्ली सरकार ने 90 प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के 60% बेड्स को कोविड-19 मरीजों के लिए रिजर्व कर दिया है। 42 अन्य अस्पतालों के 80% ICU/HDU बेड्स को भी कोविड मरीजों के लिए रिजर्व रखने का आदेश जारी कर दिया है। दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने कहा कि सभी अस्पतालों में इसका पालन करना होगा।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • हरियाणा सरकार ने राज्य की जेलों में बंद 4 हजार 585 कैदियों की पैरोल 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दी है। इन्हें महामारी फैलने के डर से पैरोल पर छोड़ा गया था।
  • केंद्रीय मंत्री सदानंद गौड़ा, पूर्व रक्षामंत्री एके एंटनी, उनकी पत्नी एलिजाबेथ और महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मंत्री एकनाथ खडसे कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।
  • हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज पर आज कोवैक्सिन का ट्रायल होगा। कोवैक्सिन का फाइनल ट्रायल चल रहा है। विज ने ट्वीट किया, 'मैंने ट्रायल के लिए अपना नाम दिया था। कल 11 बजे सिविल हॉस्पिटल में पहला डोज दिया जाएगा। इसका सुपरविजन PGI रोहतक के डॉक्टर करेंगे।'' विज देश के पहले मंत्री हैं जो खुद पर वैक्सीन का ट्रायल करवा रहे हैं।

5 राज्यों का हाल

1. दिल्ली

राज्य में गुरुवार को 7546 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 6685 लोग रिकवर हुए और 98 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 8 हजार 41 लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। संक्रमितों की संख्या भी बढ़कर 5 लाख 10 हजार 630 हो गई है। इनमें 43 हजार 221 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 59 हजार 368 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।

2. मध्यप्रदेश

राज्य में गुरुवार को 1363 नए केस मिले। 887 लोग रिकवर हुए और 14 की मौत हो गई। इसी के साथ संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा अब 1 लाख 88 हजार 18 हो गया है। इनमें 1 लाख 75 हजार 89 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। 9800 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 3129 हो गई है।

3. राजस्थान

गुरुवार को राज्य में 2549 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 1844 लोग रिकवर हुए और 15 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 34 हजार 907 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 20 हजार 168 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 12 हजार 623 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 2116 हो गई है।

4. महाराष्ट्र

राज्य में गुरुवार को 5535 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। 5860 लोग रिकवर हुए और 154 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 17 लाख 63 हजार 55 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 79 हजार 738 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 16 लाख 35 हजार 971 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 46 हजार 356 हो गई है।

5. उत्तरप्रदेश

पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 2586 नए मामले सामने आए। मौजूदा समय 22 हजार 757 मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। 4 लाख 88 हजार 911 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। प्रदेश के अपर मुख्य सचिव स्वास्थ्य अमित मोहन प्रसाद ने बताया कि प्रदेश में रिकवरी रेट 94.18% है। संक्रमित लोगों में से कुल 7480 लोगों की मौत हुई है।

