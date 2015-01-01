पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Coronavirus Outbreak India Cases LIVE Updates; Maharashtra Pune Madhya Pradesh Indore Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Haryana Punjab Bihar Novel Corona (COVID 19) Death Toll India Today Mumbai Delhi Coronavirus News

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना देश में:देश में 24 घंटे में सबसे ज्यादा 121 मौतें दिल्ली में, महाराष्ट्र में 50 ने जान गंवाई, यह 15 मई के बाद सबसे कम

2 मिनट पहले

राजधानी दिल्ली में रविवार को 6746 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 6154 लोग ठीक हुए और 121 की मौत हो गई। मौत का यह आंकड़ा देश में सबसे ज्यादा रहा। इस मामले में 50 मौतों के साथ महाराष्ट्र दूसरे नंबर पर रहा। महाराष्ट्र में यह आंकड़ा 15 मई के बाद सबसे कम है। तब यहां 49 मौतें हुई थीं। दिल्ली में इससे पहले 18 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 131 मरीजों की मौत हुई थी।

देश में रविवार को 44 हजार 404 नए केस आए, 41 हजार 405 मरीज ठीक हुए और 510 की मौत हो गई। देश में अब तक 91.40 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 85.61 लाख मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं और 1.33 लाख संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। ये आंकड़े covid19india.org से लिए गए हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • केंद्र सरकार स्वदेशी वैक्सीन कोवैक्सिन के इमरजेंसी यूज की मंजूरी दे सकती है। अभी इसके तीसरे फेज का ट्रायल चल रहा है। न्यूज एजेंसी ने सरकारी सूत्रों के हवाले से यह जानकारी दी है।
  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी संक्रमण से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित आठ राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों से मंगलवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए चर्चा कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद पीएम केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के प्रतिनिधियों से चर्चा करेंगे। न्यूज एजेंसी ने रविवार को सूत्रों के हवाले से यह जानकारी दी।
  • महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने राज्य में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों पर रविवार को चिंता जताई। उन्होंने कहा की कोरोना की दूसरी लहर सुनामी जैसी होगी। उद्धव ने कहा कि मुझे नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू करने की सलाह दी जा रही है, लेकिन मैं कानून लागू करने में विश्वास नहीं करता। लोगों को खुद एहतियात बरतनी चाहिए।
  • नॉर्थ दिल्ली म्युनिसिपल कॉरपोरेशन, रोहिणी जोन ने 30 नवंबर तक जनता मार्केट को सील कर दिया है। यहां भारी भीड़ देखने को मिली थी। लोगों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का पालन नहीं किया और बगैर फेस मास्क भी दिखे।
  • उत्तराखंड की राज्यपाल बेबी रानी मौर्या कोविड पॉजिटिव पाई गई हैं।

5 राज्यों का हाल

1. दिल्ली

राजधानी दिल्ली में रविवार को 6746 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 6154 लोग ठीक हुए और 121 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 5 लाख 29 हजार 863 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 40 हजार 212 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 81 हजार 260 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 8391 हो गई है।

2. मध्यप्रदेश

राज्य में रविवार को 1798 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 1212 लोग ठीक हुए और 13 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 1 लाख 93 हजार 44 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 11 हजार 765 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। अब तक 1 लाख 78 हजार 117 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 3162 हो गई है।

3. राजस्थान

राज्य में पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर 3260 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 2004 लोग ठीक हुए और 17 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 43 हजार 936 लोग संक्रमित पाए जा चुके हैं। इनमें 23 हजार 190 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। अब तक 2 लाख 18 हजार 583 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। 2163 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

4. महाराष्ट्र

राज्य में रविवार को 5753 नए मामले सामने आए। 4060 लोग ठीक हुए और 50 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 17 लाख 80 हजार 208 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट आ चुके हैं। इनमें 81 हजार 512 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 16 लाख 51 हजार 64 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या 46 हजार 623 हो गई है।

5. उत्तरप्रदेश

राज्य में रविवार को 2557 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 2187 लोग ठीक हुए और 35 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 5 लाख 26 हजार 780 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 23 हजार 806 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 4 लाख 95 हजार 415 लोग अब तक ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 7559 हो गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 24 घंटे में सबसे ज्यादा 121 मौतें दिल्ली में, महाराष्ट्र में 50 ने जान गंवाई, यह 15 मई के बाद सबसे कम - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें