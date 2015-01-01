पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:छह दिन बाद 40 हजार से कम केस आए, एक्टिव केस में भी 5 हजार से ज्यादा की गिरावट

नई दिल्ली38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देश में सोमवार को कोरोना के 37 हजार 441 नए मरीज मिले, 42 हजार 195 ठीक हुए और 481 की मौत हो गई। ऐसे में एक्टिव केस में 5 हजार 251 की कमी आई। यह बीते छह दिन में सबसे बड़ी गिरावट है। इससे पहले 17 नवंबर को 6 हजार 6854 एक्टिव केस कम हुए थे। देश में अब तक 91.77 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 86.03 लाख मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं और 1.34 लाख की मौत हो चुकी है। 4.37 लाख मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। एक्टिव केस का यह आंकड़ा 22 जुलाई के बाद सबसे कम है। ये आंकड़े covid19india.org से लिए गए हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर ने दस्तक दे दी है। सोमवार को लगातार तीसरे दिन एक्टिव केस में इजाफा हुआ है। राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर 4153 नए केस मिले। 3729 लोग ठीक हुए और 30 की मौत हो गई। 394 एक्टिव केस बढ़े। इससे पहले रविवार को 1639 और शनिवार को 1601 एक्टिव केस बढ़े थे।
  • हिमाचल प्रदेश में 24 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक शिमला, मंडी, कुल्लू और कांगड़ा जिलों में रात आठ बजे से सुबह छह बजे तक कर्फ्यू लागू रहेगा। मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर की अध्यक्षता में हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में ये फैसला लिया गया।
  • हिमाचल प्रदेश में 12 फरवरी तक एजुकेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट्स बंद रहेंगे। 31 दिसंबर तक कोरोना के कारण स्कूल बंद किए गए हैं इसके बाद 1 जनवरी से 12 फरवरी तक सर्दी की छुट्टियां रहेंगी। आदेश के तहत राज्य में बिना मास्क बाहर निकलने वालों पर एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।
  • केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने सोमवार को राजधानी दिल्ली में मोबाइल वैन RT-PCR लैब की शुरुआत की। ICMR की यह मोबाइल वैन लैब कंटेनमेंट जोन के पास लगाई जाएगी। यहां कोई भी 499 रुपए देकर कोरोना की जांच करा सकेगा। इसकी रिपोर्ट भी महज 6 घंटे के अंदर आ जाएगी।

5 राज्यों का हाल

1. दिल्ली

राजधानी दिल्ली में सोमवार को 4454 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 7216 लोग रिकवर हुए और 121 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 5 लाख 34 हजार 317 लोग यहां संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 37 हजार 329 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 88 हजार 476 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या अब 8512 हो गई है।

2. मध्यप्रदेश

राज्य में सोमवार को 1701 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 1120 लोग रिकवर हुए और 10 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 1 लाख 94 हजार 745 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 12 हजार 336 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 1 लाख 79 हजार 237 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 3172 हो गई है।

3. गुजरात

राज्य में सोमवार को 1487 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 1234 लोग रिकवर हुए और 17 की मौत हो गई। अब तक प्रदेश के 1 लाख 98 हजार 899 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 13 हजार 736 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 1 लाख 81 हजार 287 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 3876 हो गई है।

4. राजस्थान

राज्य में सोमवार को 3232 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। 2288 लोग रिकवर हुए और 18 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 47 हजार 168 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 24 हजार 116 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 20 हजार 871 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। 2181 मरीजों की अब तक मौत हो चुकी है।

5. महाराष्ट्र

राज्य में सोमवार को 4153 नए मामले सामने आए। 3729 लोग रिकवर हुए और 30 की मौत हो गई। इसी के साथ संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर अब 17 लाख 84 हजार 361 हो गया है। इनमें 81 हजार 902 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 16 लाख 54 हजार 793 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 46 हजार 653 हो गई है।

