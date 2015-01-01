पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:116 दिन में सबसे कम 37765 मरीज ठीक हुए, 58 दिन में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस बढ़े

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देश में कोरोना के आंकड़ों ने मंगलवार को फिर चिंता बढ़ा दी। 44 हजार 245 नए मरीज मिले और सिर्फ 37 हजार 765 ठीक हुए। ठीक होने वाले मरीजों का यह आंकड़ा 31 जुलाई के बाद सबसे कम है। तब 36 हजार 554 मरीज ठीक हुए थे। तब से एक बार भी 40 हजार से कम मरीज ठीक नहीं हुए थे।

मंगलवार को देश में महामारी से 489 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया। इलाज करा रहे मरीजों की संख्या 24 घंटे में 5 हजार 983 बढ़ी। यह 27 सितंबर के बाद सबसे ज्यादा है। तब 7 हजार 29 एक्टिव केस बढ़े थे। देश में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण के 92.21 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। 86.41 लाख मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। 1.34 लाख संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है और 4.43 लाख मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। ये सभी आंकड़े covid19india.org से लिए गए हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • कांग्रेस के सीनियर लीडर अहमद पटेल का बुधवार तड़के दिल्ली में निधन हो गया। उनके कई अंदरूनी अंगों ने काम करना बंद कर दिया था। वे 1 अक्टूबर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। तब से ही उनका इलाज चल रहा था।
  • दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं मिलती तब तक दिल्ली में स्कूल खुलना मुश्किल है। सिसोदिया ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा, ''दिल्ली में इस वक्त कोरोना की तीसरी लहर चल रही है और यह सबसे खतरनाक है। इस दौरान संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या ज्यादा है। ऐसे समय में कोई भी माता-पिता अपने बच्चों को स्कूल भेजने का खतरा मोल नहीं लेगा। स्कूल खोलने का मतलब है बच्चों को कोरोना के मुंह में ढकेलना।''
  • महाराष्ट्र के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री राजेश टोपे ने मंगलवार को कहा कि राज्य में फिलहाल फिर से लॉकडाउन लगाने के बारे में कोई विचार नहीं हैं। संक्रमण के रोकथाम के लिए कोविड नियमों का सख्ती से पालन कराने के लिए ठोस कदम जरूर उठाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की जा सकती है।
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोरोना वायरस की जांच के लिए RT-PCR टेस्ट की दर तय करने के लिए केंद्र, राज्य और केंद्र-शासित प्रदेशों को नोटिस जारी किया है। कोर्ट में इसके लिए एक याचिका दायर हुई है। इसमें कहा गया है कि देश में RT-PCR टेस्ट की कीमत 400 रुपए तय की जाए। इससे लोगों को फायदा मिलेगा और ज्यादा जांच भी हो सकेंगी।

वैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट से निपटने के लिए राज्य सरकार तैयार रहें: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच अच्छी खबर आई है। अगले दो से तीन महीनों में देश को असरदार वैक्सीन मिल सकती है। केंद्र सरकार ने वैक्सीनेशन की प्रक्रिया पर फोकस करना शुरू कर दिया है। सरकार ने मंगलवार को सभी राज्यों को इसके लिए पत्र भेजा है।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के अतिरिक्त सचिव डॉ. मनोहर अगनानी ने राज्यों से कहा कि वैक्सीनेशन के कुछ साइड इफेक्ट हो सकते हैं। इससे निपटने के लिए सभी राज्य सरकारें अपने यहां तैयारियां करें। मंत्रालय ने साइड इफेक्ट्स से बचने के लिए कई अहम जानकारियां भी दी हैं। इसमें कहा गया है कि एडवर्स इवेंट्स फॉलोविंग इम्यूनाइजेशन (AEFI) सर्विलांस सिस्टम को और मजबूत बनाने पर काम किया जाए ताकि वैक्सीनेशन समय पर हो सके।

सभी राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्यों को क्या करना होगा?

  • मेडिकल स्पेशलिस्ट और पीडियाट्रिशियन को जिला स्तर के AEFI कमेटी में शामिल करें।
  • AEFI कमेटी में न्यूरोलॉजिस्ट, कार्डियोलॉजिस्ट, सांस रोग के एक्सपर्ट को शामिल करें।
  • वैक्सीन सबसे पहले उन बुजुर्गों को दी जानी है जिन्हें स्ट्रोक, हार्ट अटैक और सांस की बीमारियां हैं।
  • सभी राज्य को अपने यहां अलग-अलग मेडिकल कॉलेज का चयन करना होगा, जिनके टेक्निकल सपोर्ट से वैक्सीनेशन का काम होगा।
  • स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को ट्रेनिंग देने के लिए AEFI कमेटी को तैयार करना होगा।
  • देशभर में 300 मेडिकल कॉलेज और टेरिटरी केयर हॉस्पिटल हैं, जहां वैक्सीन के ड्रग रिएक्शन मॉनिटरिंग सिस्टम हैं। इन सेंटर्स से संपर्क करना होगा।

5 राज्यों का हाल

1. दिल्ली

राजधानी दिल्ली में पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर 6224 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 4943 लोग रिकवर हुए और 109 की मौत हो गई। राज्य में अब तक 5 लाख 40 हजार 541 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 4 लाख 93 हजार 419 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 38 हजार 501 मरीजों का अभी इलाज चल रहा है। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 8621 हो गई है।

2. मध्यप्रदेश

राज्य में मंगलवार को 1766 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। 1112 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए और 11 की मौत हो गई। संक्रमितों की संख्या अब 1 लाख 96 हजार 511 हो गई है। इनमें 1 लाख 80 हजार 349 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 12 हजार 979 मरीजों का अभी इलाज चल रहा है। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 3183 हो गई है।

3. गुजरात

राज्य में मंगलवार को मरीजों का आंकड़ा 2 लाख के पार हो गया। पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर 1510 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 1286 लोग रिकवर हुए और 16 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 409 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 13 हजार 944 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 1 लाख 82 हजार 573 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 3892 हो गई है।

4. महाराष्ट्र

राज्य में मंगलवार को 5439 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। 4086 लोग रिकवर हुए और 30 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 17 लाख 89 हजार 800 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 83 हजार 221 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 16 लाख 58 हजार 879 लोग अब तक ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण के चलते जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 46 हजार 683 हो गई है।

5. राजस्थान

राज्य में मंगलवार को 3314 नए मरीज मिले। 2214 लोग रिकवर हुए और 19 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 50 हजार 482 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 25 हजार 197 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 23 हजार 85 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। कोरोना से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 2200 हो गई है।

