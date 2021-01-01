पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Coronavirus Outbreak India Cases LIVE Updates; Maharashtra Pune Madhya Pradesh Indore Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Haryana Punjab Bihar Novel Corona (COVID 19) Death Toll India Today Mumbai Delhi Coronavirus News

कोरोना देश में:8 महीने में दूसरी बार 10 हजार से कम नए मरीज मिले; आज एक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत दुनिया में 15वें नंबर पर पहुंच सकता है

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
फोटो जम्मू कश्मीर की है। यहां जम्मू के कैंप में BSF स्वास्थ्यकर्मी कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगाता हुआ।
फोटो जम्मू कश्मीर की है। यहां जम्मू के कैंप में BSF स्वास्थ्यकर्मी कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगाता हुआ।

हम सभी के लिए दो अच्छी खबर है। पहली ये कि 8 महीने में दूसरी बार देश में कोरोना के नए मरीज 10 हजार से भी कम मिले हैं। 25 जनवरी को देशभर में सिर्फ 9,036 लोगों में कोरोना की पुष्टि हुई है। इसके पहले अभी 18 जनवरी को 9,987 केस मिले थे। जनवरी से पहले 9 जून को 10 हजार से कम मरीज मिले थे। तब देश में 9,981 कोरोना मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई थी। मतलब साफ है देश के लोगों में कोरोना से लड़ने वाली हर्ड इम्यूनिटी तैयार होना शुरू हो गई है।

अब आपको दूसरी अच्छी खबर बताते हैं। देश में अब एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1 लाख 74 हजार 351 रह गई है। मतलब अब इतने ही मरीज हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। सोमवार को इसमें 7 हजार से ज्यादा केस कम हुए हैं। इस मामले में भारत अभी पूरी दुनिया में 14वें नंबर पर है। अगर एक्टिव केस घटने की रफ्तार यही रही तो आज भारत 15वें नंबर पर पहुंच जाएगा।

अब तक 1.06 करोड़ केस
अब तक 1 करोड़ 6 लाख 77 हजार से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 1 लाख 3 हजार 45 हजार से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 1 लाख 53 हजार 624 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। ये आंकड़े covid19india.org से लिए गए हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • केंद्र सरकार ने वैक्सीन को लेकर अफवाह फैलाने वालों पर सख्ती करने का फैसला लिया है। राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्यों को पत्र लिखकर केंद्र सरकार ने कहा है कि ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ भारतीय दंड संहिता, 1860 (IPC) या फिर नेशनल डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट 2005 के तहत कार्रवाई की जाए। इन दोनों कानूनों के तहत दोषियों पर जुर्माना लगाने और जेल भेजने का प्रावधान है।
  • केंद्रीय गृह सचिव अजय भल्ला की ओर से लिखे पत्र में कहा गया है कि कोवैक्सिन और कोवीशील्ड दोनों ही वैज्ञानिकों के मानकों पर खरी उतरी हैं। दोनों पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित हैं। इसलिए इनको लेकर अफवाह फैलाने या झूठ बोलने वालों के साथ सख्ती से निपटा जाए।
  • इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने पुलिस को आदेश दिया है कि कम से कम अगले तीन महीने तक 100% फेस मास्क की अनिवार्यता को सुनिश्चित करें। कोर्ट ने कहा- वैक्सीनेशन एक लंबी प्रक्रिया है। इसके बाद भी लोगों का इम्यून सिस्टम मजबूत होने में समय लगेगा। इसलिए तब तक सुरक्षा जरूरी है। कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस भी जारी किया है। पहले फेज के वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव के खत्म होने और दूसरे फेज के वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव के शुरू होने की जानकारी भी मांगी है।
  • दिल्ली में सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट जारी हो गई है। इसके मुताबिक, जल्द ही दिल्ली में लोगों के बीच कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए हर्ड इम्यूनिटी विकसित हो जाएगी। सर्वे रिपोर्ट के अनुसार दिल्ली में अब तक 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। मतलब इन लोगों को इलाज की जरूरत भी नहीं पड़ी और ये ठीक हो गए।
फोटो दिल्ली की है। यहां कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन दिखाता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
फोटो दिल्ली की है। यहां कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन दिखाता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।

5 राज्यों का हाल

1. दिल्ली

राज्य में सोमवार को 148 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 190 लोग रिकवर हुए और 5 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 6 लाख 34 हजार 72 लोग संक्रमित पाए जा चुके हैं। इनमें 6 लाख 21 हजार 565 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 10 हजार 813 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। 1694 मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

2. मध्यप्रदेश

यहां सोमवार को 200 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। 861 मरीज ठीक हुए और 2 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2.53 लाख लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 2.46 लाख ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 3,791 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। 3,508 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

3. गुजरात

राज्य में सोमवार को 390 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। 707 लोग रिकवर हुए और 3 की जान चली गई। अब तक 2 लाख 59 हजार 487 लोग कोरोना के चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 2 लाख 50 हजार 863 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 4379 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। 4245 मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

4. राजस्थान

राज्य में सोमवार को 193 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 370 लोग रिकवर हुए और 2 लोगों की जानें गईं। अब तक 3.16 लाख लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 3.11 लाख लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 2760 हो गई है।

5. महाराष्ट्र

राज्य में सोमवार को 1842 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले। 3080 लोग रिकवर हुए और 30 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 20 लाख 10 हजार 948 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 19 लाख 15 हजार 344 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 50 हजार 815 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। 43 हजार 561 मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

