  • Coronavirus Outbreak India Cases LIVE Updates; Maharashtra Pune Madhya Pradesh Indore Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Haryana Punjab Bihar Novel Corona (COVID 19) Death Toll India Today Mumbai Delhi Coronavirus News

कोरोना देश में:सितंबर के मुकाबले अक्टूबर में 9 लाख कम मरीज मिले, लेकिन दिल्ली में फिर बढ़ने लगे केस

नई दिल्ली25 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली के सरोजिनी नगर मार्केट में हेल्थ वर्कर सैंपल लेते हुए।

देश में इस महीने कोरोना के 29 दिनों में 17 लाख नए केस आए हैं। सितंबर में यह आंकड़ा 26 लाख रहा था। हालांकि, बीते दो-तीन दिनों से दिल्ली और केरल के आंकड़े चिंता बढ़ा रहे हैं। यहां पॉजिटिव केस में बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की जा रही है। दिल्ली में गुरुवार को रिकॉर्ड 5739 मरीज मिले हैं। एक्टिव केस में 1574 की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई है। ये आंकड़े covid19india.org से लिए गए हैं।

सितंबर के मुकाबले अक्टूबर में 9 लाख कम मरीज मिले

तारीखनए केसठीक हुएमौतें
1-30 सितंबर26 लाख24 लाख33,273
1-29 अक्टूबर17 लाख21 लाख22,423

दिल्ली में 3 दिन से 4 हजार से ज्यादा केस आ रहे

तारीखनए केसठीक हुएएक्टिव केस
25 अक्टूबर41363826+277
26 अक्टूबर28323736-958
27 अक्टूबर48532722+2087
28 अक्टूबर56734128+1505
29 अक्टूबर57394138+1574

देश में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 80 लाख 87 हजार 428 हो गया है। राहत की बात है कि इनमें 73 लाख 71 हजार 568 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण के चलते अब तक 1 लाख 21 हजार 130 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। इस बीच, 85 दिन यानी 3 महीने बाद एक्टिव केस (ऐसे मरीज जिनका अभी इलाज चल रहा है) फिर से घटकर 6 लाख से कम हो गए हैं। अब देश में 5 लाख 93 हजार 698 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। ये या तो अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं या फिर होम आइसोलेशन में रहकर अपना इलाज करवा रहे हैं। इससे पहले 5 अगस्त को देश में 5 लाख 94 हजार एक्टिव केस थे।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार ने 2 नवंबर से स्कूल-कॉलेज खोलने का आदेश जारी कर दिया है। चीफ सेक्रेटरी नीलम साहने ने कहा कि सभी स्कूल और कॉलेज प्रशासन को कोविड-19 के प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना होगा।
  • दिल्ली में गुरुवार को रिकॉर्ड 5739 नए मामले सामने आए। राज्य में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा अब बढ़कर 3 लाख 75 हजार 753 हो गया है। इनमें 3 लाख 38 हजार 378 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 30 हजार 952 मरीजों का अभी इलाज चल रहा है। संक्रमण के चलते अब तक 6423 लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं।
  • महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने राज्य में 30 नवंबर तक लॉकडाउन बढ़ा दिया है। हालांकि, इसमें ''मिशन बिगेन अगेन'' के तहत मिल रही छूट बरकरार रहेगी।

पांच राज्यों का हाल

1. मध्यप्रदेश
राज्य में गुरुवार को 728 नए मरीज मिले, 9689 लोग ठीक हुए और 16 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 1 लाख 69 हजार 999 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 1 लाख 57 हजार 381 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 9689 मरीजों का अभी इलाज चल रहा है। संक्रमण के चलते अब तक 2929 लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं।

2. राजस्थान
पिछले 24 घंटे में 21 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की जांच हुई। इनमें 1790 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 1933 लोग रिकवर हुए और 11 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 1 लाख 93 हजार 419 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 15 हजार 554 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 1 लाख 75 हजार 977 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 1888 लोग जान भी गंवा चुके हैं।

3. बिहार
राज्य में गुरुवार को 783 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 1068 लोग रिकवर हुए और 7 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 14 हजार 946 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 8484 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 5 हजार 385 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 1076 संक्रमित दम तोड़ चुके हैं।

4. महाराष्ट्र
गुरुवार को राज्य में 5902 लोग संक्रमित मिले। इसी के साथ मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 16 लाख 66 हजार 668 हो गया। इनमें 1 लाख 27 हजार 603 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 14 लाख 94 हजार 809 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण के चलते अब तक 43 हजार 710 लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं।

5. उत्तरप्रदेश
राज्य में 24 घंटे के अंदर 1861 नए संक्रमितों की पुष्टि हुई। 2465 लोग रिकवर हुए और 25 संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ दिया। अब तक 4 लाख 77 हजार 895 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 24 हजार 858 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 46 हजार 54 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या अब 6983 हो गई है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

