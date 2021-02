#IndiaFightsCorona



📍#COVIDVaccination: Hospitalizations



✅ Total Hospitalizations till date: 28

✅ Discharged after treatment: 19

✅ Death: 9



◾️ Hospitalization % against vaccinations: 0.0005%

◾️ New event of Hospitalization in past 24 hours: Nil@MoHFW_INDIA

#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/TTyeX9aOTT