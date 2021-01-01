पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:टॉप- 15 संक्रमित देशों की सूची से बाहर हुआ भारत; देश में तीन गुना तेजी से रिकवर हुए मरीज

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले

देश में कोरोना महामारी की शुरुआत हुए एक साल पूरे हो गए हैं। पिछले साल आज ही के दिन केरल में पहला मरीज मिला था। तब से अब तक 1 करोड़ 7 लाख 34 हजार 26 लोग कोरोना की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। लॉकडाउन के बाद नए केस आने की रफ्तार 725% बढ़ गई थी। 17 सितंबर को देश में कोरोना पीक पर पहुंच गया। तब देश में 10.17 लाख एक्टिव केस थे। मतलब ऐसे मरीज जिनका इलाज चल रहा था। तब भारत दुनिया का दूसरा सबसे संक्रमित देश था।

इसके बाद इसमें गिरावट शुरू हुई और जिस तेजी से नए केस बढ़ रहे थे, सितंबर के बाद उसके तीन गुना यानी 2200% की रफ्तार से लोग ठीक होने लगे। अब एक साल बाद सबसे अच्छी खबर ये है कि भारत दुनिया के टॉप-15 संक्रमित देशों की सूची से बाहर हो गया है। हमारे यहां अब 1.67 लाख मरीज ही ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। इस मामले में दो दिन के अंदर तीन देश (पुर्तगाल, इंडोनेशिया और आयरलैंड) को पीछे छोड़कर भारत अब 17वें नंबर पर पहुंच गया है। 28 जनवरी तक भारत 14वें नंबर पर था।

अमेरिका, फ्रांस जैसे देश सबसे संक्रमित
दुनिया के टॉप-10 संक्रमित देशों में पहले नंबर पर अमेरिका है। यहां अभी 98 लाख से ज्यादा एक्टिव केस हैं। दूसरे नंबर पर फ्रांस है, जहां एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 28 लाख है। यूके तीसरे, ब्राजील चौथे, बेल्जियम 5वें नंबर पर है। टॉप-15 संक्रमित देशों में रूस, इटली, सर्बिया, मैक्सिको, जर्मनी, पोलैंड, स्विट्जरलैंड, यूक्रेन, पुर्तगाल और इंडोनेशिया भी शामिल हैं।

अब तक 1.04 करोड़ लोग ठीक हुए
शुक्रवार को देश में 13 हजार 53 नए केस मिले थे। 14 हजार 872 लोग ठीक हुए और 137 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 1.07 करोड़ मरीजों में से 1.04 करोड़ लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। 1 लाख 54 हजार 184 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। 1 लाख 67 हजार 316 मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। ये आंकड़े covid19india.org से लिए गए हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • देश में कोरोना के खिलाफ वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम के तहत फरवरी के पहले हफ्ते से फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगाया जाएगा। इनमें पुलिसकर्मी, सफाईकर्मी समेत वे लोग शामिल होंगे, जो कोरोना की लड़ाई में सबसे आगे हैं। फिलहाल हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स को कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली डोज लगाई जा रही है, जिसकी शुरुआत 16 जनवरी से हुई थी।
  • चीफ इकोनॉमिक एडवाइजर डॉ. के सुब्रमण्यम ने कहा कि कोरोना से निपटने के लिए भारत सरकार की नीतियों की वजह से देश में 37 लाख केस कम आए। वहीं, करीब एक लाख मौतों को भी रोकने में कामयाबी मिल सकी। उन्होंने शुक्रवार को इकोनॉमिक सर्वे 2020-21 पर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान इसकी जानकारी दी।
  • सर्वे के मुताबिक, महाराष्ट्र में केस और मौतों के मामलों को कम करने के लिए परफॉर्मेंस उम्मीद के मुताबिक नहीं रही। उत्तर प्रदेश, गुजरात और बिहार में नीतियों के मुताबिक हालात को सुधारने में सफलता मिली। वहीं, केरल, तेलंगाना और आंध्र प्रदेश में मौतों के मामले को कंट्रोल करने के लिए अच्छे प्रयास किए गए।
  • मुंबई में 1 फरवरी से पब्लिक के लिए लोकल ट्रेनें फिर से शुरू हो जाएंगी। अभी दो शिफ्टों में ट्रेनें चलाई जाएंगी। पहली शिफ्ट सुबह 7 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक होगी और दूसरी शाम 4 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक। मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय की ओर से इसके लिए आदेश जारी कर दिया गया है। अभी तक केवल जरूरी सेवाओं के लिए ही लोकल ट्रेनें चल रहीं थीं। इस दौरान कोविड-19 नियमों का पालन करना होगा।
  • महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए लॉकडाउन 28 फरवरी तक बढ़ा दिया है। हालांकि, अभी तक मिल रही छूट आगे भी जारी रहेंगी। मतलब लोग अपने ऑफिस जा सकेंगे। सभी बाजार और इंडस्ट्री खुलेंगे। रात 11 बजे तक दुकानें खुल सकेंगी। राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी आदेश के मुताबिक, लोगों की भीड़ जुटने पर पाबंदी रहेगी। बाहर निकलने पर सभी को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य रहेगा। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा। हाई रिस्क वाले लोगों को बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही बाहर निकलने के लिए कहा गया है।

5 राज्यों का हाल

1. दिल्ली

यहां शुक्रवार को 249 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 267 मरीज ठीक हुए और छह की मौत हो गई। अब तक 6.34 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 6.22 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 10,841 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 1,551 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

2. मध्यप्रदेश

यहां शुक्रवार को 171 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 297 मरीज ठीक हुए और तीन की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2.54 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 2.48 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 3,805 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 2,826 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

3. गुजरात

यहां शुक्रवार को 335 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 463 मरीज ठीक हुए और एक की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2.60 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 2.52 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 4,385 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 3,589 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

4. राजस्थान

यहां शुक्रवार को 103 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 265 मरीज ठीक हुए और दो की मौत हो गई। अब तक 3.17 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 3.12 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 2,765 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 2,395 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

5. महाराष्ट्र

यहां शुक्रवार को 2,771 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 2,613 मरीज ठीक हुए और 56 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 20.21 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 19.25 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं। जबकि 51,000 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 43,147 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

