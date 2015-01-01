पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:दिल्ली, बेंगलुरु समेत 15 शहरों में संक्रमण का ज्यादा असर; यहीं 36.82% एक्टिव मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो नोएडा के कोविड-19 हॉस्पिटल की है। यहां शुक्रवार को दीवाली पर कोविड-19 मरीजों के लिए विशेष पूजा का आयोजन किया।

देश के कई राज्यों में एक बार फिर से कोरोना के मामलों में तेजी देखने को मिली है। देश के सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित 15 शहरों में कुल एक्टिव केस के 36.82% मरीज हैं। इसमें दिल्ली टॉप पर है। यहां अभी 44 हजार 329 एक्टिव केस हैं। दूसरे नंबर पर बेंगलुरु अर्बन है। यहां 17 हजार 769 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। तीसरे नंबर पर पुणे, चौथे पर ठाणे और फिर पांचवे पर मुंबई है। पूरे देश में अभी 4 लाख 80 हजार 590 एक्टिव केस हैं।

इन 15 शहरों में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज

शहरएक्टिव केस
दिल्ली44,329
बेंगलुरु अर्बन (कर्नाटक)17,769
पुणे (महाराष्ट्र)15,904
ठाणे (महाराष्ट्र)13,902
मुंबई (महाराष्ट्र)13,866
एर्नाकुलम (केरल)9,898
त्रिशूर (केरल)8,671
आलाप्पुड़ा (केरल)8,256
कोझीकोड (केरल)8,133
रायपुर (छत्तीसगढ़)7,636
कोलकाता (पश्चिम बंगाल)7,524
नार्थ 24 परगना (पश्चिम बंगाल)7,397
तिरुवनंतपुरम (केरल)6,892
मलप्पुरम (केरल)6,806
पल्लकड़ (केरल)6,739

मरीजों का आंकड़ा 87.73 लाख हुआ
देश में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 87 लाख 73 हजार 321 हो गया है। पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर 44 हजार 619 नए मरीज मिले और 47 हजार 565 लोग रिकवर हुए। 516 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 81 लाख 61 हजार 567 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 1 लाख 29 हजार 227 हो गई है।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए दिल्ली सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। इस बार घाटों पर छठ पर्व मनाने से रोक लगा दी गई है। राज्य सरकार ने शुक्रवार को इसके लिए आदेश जारी कर दिया। इस बार छठ पूजा 18 नवंबर से शुरू हो रही है। पूजा से ठीक पहले सरकार के इस फैसले ने लाखों श्रद्धालुओं को परेशानी में डाल दिया है।
  • दुनिया में वैक्सीन बनाने वाली सबसे बड़ी दवा कंपनी सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (SII) दिसंबर तक कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन के 10 करोड़ डोज तैयार कर लेगी। SII के CEO अदार पूनावाला ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी है। हाल ही में उन्होंने कहा था कि इस वैक्सीन के चार करोड़ डोज तैयार कर लिए गए हैं।
  • हिमाचल प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार को कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मामलों के लिए तैयार रहने का आदेश दिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि इसके लिए राज्य सरकार अस्पतालों में वेंटिलेटर्स, कोविड-19 के बेड और कोविड हेल्थ सेंटर्स की संख्या बढ़ाएं। ऑक्सीमीटर भी ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों के बीच बांटे जाएं।
  • दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि अगले 7-10 दिनों में कोविड-19 के मामले कंट्रोल में आ सकते हैं। इसके लिए राज्य सरकार कुछ अहम कदम उठा रही है। प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बोलते हुए केजरीवाल ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से संक्रमण के मामलों में तेजी आई है। मुझे इसकी जानकारी है। हम इसे कंट्रोल करने के लिए हर संभव कदम उठा रहे हैं। उम्मीद है कि अगले 7-10 दिनों में इसे कंट्रोल कर लिया जाएगा।
  • इंडियन इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज (एम्स) के डायरेक्टर डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया का कहना है कि कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के बाद हम ऐसी स्थिति में पहुंच जाएंगे, जब हर्ड इम्युनिटी आ जाएगी। तब वैक्सीन की भी जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी।

पांच राज्यों का हाल

1. मध्यप्रदेश

राज्य में शुक्रवार को 1048 नए केस मिले। 833 लोग रिकवर हुए और 11 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 1 लाख 82 हजार 45 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 8876 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 1 लाख 70 हजार 93 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण के चलते जान गंवाने वालों का आंकड़ा अब 3076 हो गया है।

2. राजस्थान

राज्य में शुक्रवार को 2144 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 1827 लोग ठीक हुए और 12 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 21 हजार 471 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 17 हजार 657 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 1 हजार 770 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 2044 हो गई है।

3. बिहार

पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर राज्य में 581 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 870 लोग रिकवर हुए और 7 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 26 हजार 81 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 6078 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 2 लाख 18 हजार 828 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से 1174 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

4. महाराष्ट्र

पिछले 24 घंटे में 4132 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 4543 लोग रिकवर हुए और 127 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 17 लाख 40 हजार 461 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 84 हजार 82 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 16 लाख 9 हजार 607 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। मरने वालों की संख्या अब 45 हजार 809 हो गई है।

5. उत्तरप्रदेश

प्रदेश में शुक्रवार को 2178 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई। 2005 लोग रिकवर हुए और 25 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 5 लाख 7 हजार 602 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 23 हजार 95 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 77 हजार 180 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 7327 हो गई है।

