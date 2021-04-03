पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना देश में:करीब 8 महीने बाद 1.50 लाख से नीचे आया एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा, 36 में से 20 राज्यों में सिर्फ 6450 मरीज

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
फोटो श्रीनगर की है। यहां जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस को वैक्सीन देने की तैयारी करता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी। जम्मू कश्मीर उन राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में शामिल है जहां सबसे कम वैक्सीनेशन हुआ है।

कोरोना के एक्टिव केस, यानी इलाज करा रहे मरीजों का आंकड़ा 1.48 लाख हो गया है। यह बीते करीब 8 महीने में सबसे कम है। इससे पहले 12 जून को 1.46 लाख एक्टिव केस थे। देश में 29 राज्य और सात केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में से 20 में 1-1 हजार से कम एक्टिव केस हैं। इन राज्यों में सिर्फ 6,450 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

देश में गुरुवार को 12,401 संक्रमितों की पहचान हुई, 15,888 ठीक हुए और 120 ने जान गंवाई। अब तक 1.08 करोड़ लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 1.04 करोड़ ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 1.54 लाख की मौत हो चुकी है। ये आंकड़े covid19india.org से लिए गए हैं।

  • इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) के लेटेस्ट सीरो सर्वे के मुताबिक देश में 21.5% लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। यह सर्वे 17 दिसंबर से 8 जनवरी के बीच कराया गया। इसमें 10 साल या उससे ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को शामिल किया गया था।
  • सीरो सर्वे में 18 साल या इससे ज्यादा उम्र के 28,589 लोगों को शामिल किया गया। इनमें 21.4% लोगों में कोरोना की एंटीबॉडी पाई गई। 10 से 17 साल की उम्र के 25.3% बच्चों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई। गांवों में 19.1%, जबकि शहरी झुग्गी-बस्तियों में 31.7% आबादी संक्रमित हो चुकी है। शरीर में एंटीबॉडी मिलने का मतलब, व्यक्ति संक्रमित है या संक्रमित होकर ठीक हो चुका है।
  • कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन अभियान के तहत सभी हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स को 13 फरवरी से वैक्सीन का दूसरा डोज लगाया जाएगा।

राज्य में गुरुवार को 158 नए मरीज मिले। 165 लोग रिकवर हुए और 7 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 6 लाख 35 हजार 639 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 6 लाख 23 हजार 574 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 10 हजार 871 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। 1194 मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

यहां गुरुवार को 166 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 263 मरीज ठीक भी हुए और दो की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2.55 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 2.49 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 3,818 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 2,331 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

यहां गुरुवार को 275 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 430 मरीज ठीक भी हुए और एक की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2.62 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 2.55 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 4,392 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 2,700 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

यहां गुरुवार को 139 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 192 मरीज ठीक भी हुए। अब तक 3.17 लाख केस आ चुके हैं। इनमें 3.13 लाख संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 2,770 मरीजों ने जान गंवाई है। अभी 1,639 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

राज्य में गुरुवार को 2,736 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। 5,339 लोग रिकवर हुए और 46 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 20 लाख 36 हजार 2 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 19 लाख 48 हजार 674 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 51 हजार 215 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। 34 हजार 862 मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है।

