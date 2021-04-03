पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Coronavirus VaccinationLatest Update; Covishield Covaxin  | Over 45 Lakh Lakh Healthcare Workers To Get Covid 19 Vaccine Dose

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अब तक 45 लाख लोगों का वैक्सीनेशन:भारत सबसे तेज 40 लाख कोरोना का टीका लगाने वाला देश बना; इसमें 10.4% टीकाकरण सिर्फ UP में

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत सबसे तेज 40 लाख लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने वाला देश बन गया है। भारत ने यह आंकड़ा सिर्फ 18 दिन में ही हासिल कर लिया। इससे पहले अमेरिका ने 20 दिन और इजराइल-ब्रिटेन को इसके लिए 39-39 दिन लगे थे।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, कई देशों ने करीब 65 दिनों से वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम शुरू कर रखा है। भारत में 16 जनवरी को ही इसकी शुरुआत की गई। यह वैश्विक महामारी के खिलाफ अपनी लड़ाई में देश की महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि है।

वहीं, देश में अब तक 44 लाख 49 हजार 552 लोगों को वैक्सीन की पहली डोज दी जा चुकी है। वैक्सीनेशन के मामले में उत्तर प्रदेश टॉप पर है। देश में कुल टीका लगवाने वाले हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स में से 10.4% सिर्फ यहीं से हैं। इसके बाद महाराष्ट्र (8.2%), मध्य प्रदेश (8%), कर्नाटक (7.4%) और गुजरात (7.1%) का नंबर आता है।

सिर्फ 0.18% लोगों में ही साइड इफेक्ट दिखा
स्वास्थ्य सचिव राजेश भूषण ने कहा कि अभी तक 44 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को टीका लगाया जा चुका है, इनमें सिर्फ 8,563 लोगों में ही साइड इफेक्ट नजर आए हैं। ये कुल वैक्सीन लगा चुके लोगों का 0.18% है।

सबसे ज्यादा टीकाकरण अमेरिका में
दुनिया में वैक्सीनेशन के मामले में अमेरिका सबसे ऊपर है। वहां अब तक कुल 33.88 मिलियन (3.3 करोड़) लोगों को वैक्सीन दी जा चुकी है। इसके बाद ब्रिटेन 10.52 मिलियन (1.05 करोड़), इजराइल 5.21 मिलियन (52.1 लाख) का नंबर आता है। जर्मनी 2.71 मिलियन (27.1 लाख) वैक्सीनेशन के साथ पांचवें नंबर पर है।

गुरुवार को 3.10 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को लगे टीके
मंत्रालय ने बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटों में 8,041 सेशंस में 3 लाख 10 हजार 604 लोगों को टीके लगाए गए हैं। अब तक कुल 84,617 सेशंस आयोजित किए जा चुके हैं। मंत्रालय ने यह भी बताया कि कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने वाले 55% लोग 7 राज्यों से हैं।

देश में एक्टिव केस भी कम हो रहे
फिलहाल भारत में कुल एक्टिव केस (जिनका इलाज चल रहा है) की संख्या घटकर 1.55 लाख रह गई है। देश के मौजूदा एक्टिव केसों की संख्या कुल संक्रमित मामलों की केवल 1.44% रह गई है। हालांकि विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक, मामलों में गिरावट को टीकाकरण के साथ नहीं जोड़ा जाना चाहिए। केंद्र सरकार के अधीन दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में सामुदायिक चिकित्सा के प्रमुख जुगल किशोर ने बताया कि टीकों से एंटीबॉडी बनाने में लगभग 42 दिन लगते हैं, जबकि टीकाकरण अभियान को केवल 19 दिन हुए हैं।

वैक्सीन का दूसरा डोज 13 फरवरी से लगेगा
कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन अभियान के तहत सभी हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स को 13 फरवरी से वैक्सीन का दूसरा डोज लगाया जाएगा। नीति आयोग के सदस्य डॉ. वीके पॉल ने बताया कि यह डोज सिर्फ उनको दिया जाएगा, जिन्हें वैक्सीन का पहला डोज लगाया जा चुका है।

97% लोग वैक्सीनेशन प्रोसेस से संतुष्ट
सरकार टीका लगवा चुके लोगों को SMS कर फाडबैक ले रही है। अब तक वैक्सीन की पहली डोज ले चुके 5.12 लोगों ने फीडबैक दिया है। इसमें से 97% से ज्यादा लोग वैक्सीनेशन की प्रोसेस से संतुष्ट हैं। दरअसल, केंद्र सरकार उन लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया जान रही है, जिन्हें टीके की पहली डोज लग चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें