#Unite2FightCorona #IndiaFightsCorona



Centre asks States/UTs to gear up for the roll-out of #COVID19 Vaccine.



Health Secretary chairs high level Meeting with all States/UTs.



Dry Run for vaccine administration in all States/UTs on 2nd Jan 2021.https://t.co/weUEfWJIt1 pic.twitter.com/QUCeinFurk