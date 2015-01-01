पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Covid 19 : Air Services Between Delhi And Mumbai May Be Closed, Trains May Also Be Stopped.

कोरोना की डरावनी रफ्तार:दिल्ली-मुंबई के बीच उड़ानें और ट्रेनें बंद कर सकती है महाराष्ट्र सरकार

मुंबई25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सूत्रों के मुताबिक, महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने रेलवे अधिकारियों से ट्रेन सर्विस को लेकर चर्चा की है। अभी मुंबई से दिल्ली के बीच सेंट्रल रेलवे की एक और वेस्टर्न रेलवे की पांच ट्रेनें चल रही हैं।

देश में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार फिर डरावनी हो रही है। तेजी से बढ़ते संक्रमण के मद्देनजर, दिल्ली और मुंबई के बीच उड़ानें कुछ समय के लिए रोकी जा सकती हैं। ट्रेनें बंद करने का फैसला भी लिया जा सकता है। सूत्रों के हवाले से यह जानकारी मिली है।

सूत्रों ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए कोरोना को लेकर अधिकारियों से चर्चा की है। इसी में ट्रेन और प्लेन सर्विसेज रोकने का प्रस्ताव आया है। चर्चा यह भी है कि सीएम इसको लेकर जल्द ही कैबिनेट की बैठक बुला सकते हैं।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, तेजी से बढ़ते संक्रमण के चलते दिल्ली और मुंबई के बीच उड़ानें कुछ समय के लिए रोकी जा सकती हैं।
दिल्ली और मुंबई के बीच चल रहीं 6 ट्रेनें

अभी मुंबई और दिल्ली के बीच सेंट्रल रेलवे की एक और वेस्टर्न रेलवे की पांच ट्रेनें चल रही हैं। सेंट्रल रेलवे के पीआरपी एसके जैन ने बताया कि फिलहाल उनके पास ट्रेनें रोकने के बारे में जानकारी आधिकारिक तौर पर नहीं आई है।

मुंबई में 31 दिसंबर तक बंद रहेंगे स्कूल

मुंबई में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए BMC ने स्कूलों को 31 दिसंबर तक बंद रखने का फैसला किया है। माना जा रहा है कि यही मॉडल पूरे महाराष्ट्र में लागू किया जा सकता है। मुंबई में 9वीं से 12वीं तक के स्कूल 31 दिसंबर तक बंद रहेंगे। पहले BMC के तहत आने वाले स्कूलों को 23 नवंबर से खोलने का आदेश दिया गया था।

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना से 46 हजार मौतें
महाराष्ट्र में गुरुवार को 5535 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। 5860 लोग रिकवर हुए और 154 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 17 लाख 63 हजार लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 79 हजार से ज्यादा मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 16 लाख 35 हजार लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या 46 हजार के पार पहुंच गई है।

उधर, दिल्ली में गुरुवार तक संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 5 लाख 10 हजार हो गई। इनमें 43 हजार मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 59 हजार लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।

