वैक्सीनेशन का 15वां दिन:देश में अब तक 33 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को टीका लगा, उत्तर प्रदेश-कर्नाटक में सबसे ज्यादा वैक्सीनेशन

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना के खिलाफ चल रहे वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम का आज 15वां दिन है। इसके तहत देश में अब तक 33 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को वैक्सीन का पहला डोज दिया जा चुका है। हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री के मुताबिक, वैक्सीनेशन के 14वें दिन यानी शुक्रवार शाम 7 बजे तक कुल 4 लाख 40 हजार 681 लोगों को टीका लगाया गया। इस तरह अब तक 33 लाख 68 हजार 734 लोगों को वैक्सीन दी जा चुकी है। वैक्सीनेशन के मामले में उत्तर प्रदेश (4,31,879) और कर्नाटक (3,07,752) सबसे आगे हैं। इसके बाद राजस्थान (2,73,866), महाराष्ट्र (2,57,173) और मध्य प्रदेश (2,22,193) का नंबर आता है।

213 मामलों में साइड इफेक्ट दिखे
हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री के मुताबिक, शुक्रवार को एडवर्स इवेंट्स फॉलोइंग इम्युनाइजेशन (AEFIs) के 213 मामले दर्ज किए गए। हालांकि अब तक वैक्सीन से कोई गंभीर साइड इफेक्ट नहीं देखने को मिले हैं। कुछ राज्यों से मौत की भी खबरें आईं हैं, लेकिन किसी की भी वजह वैक्शीनेशन नहीं है।

इन राज्यों में एक लाख से ज्यादा वैक्सीनेशन

राज्यवैक्सीन लगी
आंध्र प्रदेश1,77,856
तेलंगाना1,57,831
हरियाणा1,23,935
बिहार1,10,381

इन राज्यों में 50 हजार से ज्यादा वैक्सीनेशन

राज्यवैक्सीन लगी
तमिलनाडु97,126
पंजाब54,991

भारत में सबसे तेज 10 लाख वैक्सीनेशन
भारत ने सिर्फ 6 दिन में 10 लाख वैक्सीनेशन का आंकड़ा पार किया था। यह दुनिया में सबसे तेज एक मिलियन वैक्सीनेशन का रिकॉर्ड है। इससे पहले अमेरिका में 10 लाख वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 10 दिन का समय लगा था। वहां 14 दिसंबर को वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ और 24 दिसंबर को 10 लाख वैक्सीनेशन पूरे हुए। UK में 8 दिसंबर को वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ और वहां पहले हफ्ते में सिर्फ 1.30 लाख लोगों को ही वैक्सीनेट किया जा सका था।

आंध्र में हफ्ते में 6 दिन वैक्सीनेशन
हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री ने बताया कि आंध्र में सबसे ज्यादा हफ्ते में 6 दिन और मिजोरम में 5 दिन टीका लगाया जाएगा। वहीं, गोवा, उत्तर प्रदेश और हिमाचल प्रदेश में हफ्ते में दो दिन वैक्सीनेशन होगा।

इन राज्यों में 4 दिन वैक्सीनेशन
अरुणाचल प्रदेश, असम, बिहार, चंडीगढ़, छत्तीसगढ़, दादर और नगर हवेली, दमन और दीव, दिल्ली, गुजरात, हरियाणा, जम्मू-कश्मीर, झारखंड, कर्नाटक, केरल, लद्दाख, मध्य प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, मणिपुर, पुडुचेरी, पंजाब, राजस्थान, सिक्किम, तमिलनाडु, तेलंगाना, त्रिपुरा, उत्तराखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल में हफ्ते में 4 दिन वैक्सीनेशन होगा।

इन राज्यों में 3 दिन वैक्सीनेशन
अंडमान-निकोबार द्वीप समूह, नगालैंड और ओडिशा में हफ्ते में तीन दिन ही वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव के लिए रखे गए हैं।

16 जनवरी से शुरू हुआ था वैक्सीनेशन
देश में पहले फेज का वैक्सीनेशन 16 जनवरी को शुरू हुआ था। इसमें 3 करोड़ फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीके लगने हैं। इसके लिए ऑक्सफोर्ड-एस्ट्राजेनेका की कोवीशील्ड और भारत बायोटेक की कोवैक्सिन को मंजूरी दी गई थी। दूसरे फेज में 50 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों और गंभीर बीमारियों से जूझ रहे 50 साल से कम उम्र के लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

