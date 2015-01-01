पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Cyclone Nivar Landfall Live Status Update | Tamil Nadu Chennai Puducherry News Today | Meteorological Department (Imd) Cyclone Nivar Latest News And Updates

साइक्लोन निवार:कल तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी से टकराएगा तूफान; मोदी ने दोनों CM से लोगों को सुरक्षित इलाकों में पहुंचाने को कहा

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मौसम विभाग ने मंगलवार को साइक्लोनिक तूफान निवार की ताजा स्थिति दिखाने वाला मैप जारी किया। इसके मद्देनजर तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है।

बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठा चक्रवाती तूफान निवार (Cyclone Nivar) ने तेजी पकड़ ली है। मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने इसके खतरनाक साइक्लोन में तब्दील होने का अनुमान लगाया है। निवार तूफान बुधवार दोपहर से शाम के बीच तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के तट से टकराएगा। इस दौरान 100 से 150 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चल सकती हैं।

निवार को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्रियों से बात की। मोदी ने निचले इलाकों को खाली कराने और लोगों को सुरक्षित इलाकों में पहुंचाने पर जोर दिया। पीएम ने दोनों सीएम को हरसंभव मदद का भरोसा दिलाया।

तमिलनाडु-पुडुचेरी के कई हिस्सों में बारिश

तूफान के मद्देनजर तमिलनाडु के चेंबरमबक्कम समेत बड़े बांधों पर लगातार नजर रखी जा रही है। निचले इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को सुरक्षित जगहों पर पहुंचाया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को तूफान पुडुचेरी से 410 और तमिलनाडु से 450 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर था। तूफान आने से पहले ही तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के कई हिस्सों में बारिश शुरू हो गई है। मौसम विभाग ने बुधवार को कई जगह भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश की चेतावनी दी है।

अपडेट्स:

  • IMD दिल्ली के वैज्ञानिक आरके जेनामणि ने कहा- निवार चक्रवात मंगलवार दोपहर को चेन्नई के दक्षिण-पश्चिम में 450 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर था। यह पश्चिम की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। इसके तमिलनाडु तट की तरफ बढ़ने का अनुमान लगाया गया है। पुडुचेरी के तट से यह बुधवार शाम 5 बजे टकराएगा। इसमें और तेजी आने के आसार हैं।
  • IMD ने कहा है कि बुधवार को तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के तट से टकराते वक्त निवार के असर से 100 से 120 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चल सकती हैं।
  • तट पर तूफान के टकराने के दौरान दोनों ही जगह समुद्र में बहुत ऊंची लहरें उठने के आसार हैं। उत्तरी तट पर स्थित जिलों के निचले इलाकों में पानी घुसने का अंदेशा जताया गया है। मछुआरों को समुद्र से दूर रहने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है।
  • IMD चेन्नई के वैज्ञानिक एस बालाचंद्रन ने कहा- चक्रवाती तूफान निवार बुधवार शाम तक पुडुचेरी के करईकल और ममल्लापुरम पहुंचेगा। तूफान के असर से तमिलनाडु में 27 नवंबर तक बारिश जारी रहेगी।

कोस्ट गार्ड के 8 शिप, 2 एयरक्राफ्ट तैनात

तूफान को देखते हुए बंगाल की खाड़ी के दक्षिण-पूर्व में तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी तट के करीब कोस्ट गार्ड के 8 शिप और 2 एयरक्राफ्ट तैनात किए हैं। इनके जरिए मर्चेंट शिप और मछली पकड़ने वाली नावों को तूफान की चेतावनी दी जा रही है। NDRF की टीमें लोगों को खराब मौसम से बचाव के उपाय भी बता रही हैं।

राहत-बचाव के लिए NDRF की 30 टीमें तैयार

नेशनल डिजास्टर रिस्पॉन्स फोर्स (NDRF) के डीजी एसएन प्रधान ने सोमवार शाम को बताया कि निवार तूफान के मद्देनजर तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और आंध्र प्रदेश में कोस्ट गार्ड (ICG) की 12 टीमें तैनात की गई हैं। इन राज्यों में 18 टीमों को स्टैंडबाई पर रखा गया है।

