तूफान से पहले के 3 वीडियो:बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठा निवार तूफान अभी पुडुचेरी से 40 किलोमीटर दूर, देर रात यहां से गुजरेगा

चेन्नईएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: चेन्नई से श्रेष्ठा तिवारी
फिलहाल यह तूफान पुडुचेरी से 40 किलोमीटर दूर है। इसकी रफ्तार 11 किमी/घंटा है।

बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठा निवार तूफान (Nivar Cyclone) अभी पुडुचेरी से 40 किलोमीटर दूर है और इसकी रफ्तार 11 किमी/घंटा है। मगर इसकी लैंडफॉल प्रोसेस शुरू हो चुकी है। तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी से गुजरते वक्त इसकी रफ्तार 145 किमी प्रति घंटा रह सकती है। राहत और बचाव कार्यों के लिए INS ज्योति पहले ही तमिलनाडु पहुंच चुका है। देखिए तूफान का असर बताते चुनिंदा वीडियोज…

चेन्नई का माउंट रोड

तेज हवाओं के कारण टीन शेड तक अस्त-व्यस्त हो गए।

चेन्नई का पेरम्बूर

तेज हवाओं के चलते चेन्नई में भारी बारिश हो रही है। लोग घरों में कैद हैं।

चेन्नई का वेपेरी

